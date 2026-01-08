Mesh 365 Logo

Mesh 365 Description

MESH 365 is an email security platform designed to protect Microsoft 365 environments from advanced email threats. The solution uses an API-based integration that connects directly to Microsoft 365 without requiring DNS or mail flow changes, enabling deployment in approximately 2 minutes per customer. The platform provides protection against multiple email attack vectors including business email compromise (BEC), spear-phishing, ransomware, supply chain fraud, brand impersonation, display name spoofing, payment fraud, whaling, CEO fraud, sextortion, and malware. Detection capabilities include impersonation detection, sandboxing, and URL protection features. MESH 365 is built specifically for managed service providers (MSPs) and includes multi-tenancy management features. MSPs can view and manage security across all customer tenants from a centralized interface, perform cross-tenant searches, and apply global rules to multiple customers simultaneously. The platform supports multi-site remediation, allowing administrators to remove threats and block senders across the entire customer base. End-users can access a self-service portal to manage their quarantined emails. The platform includes a monitor-only mode for evaluation purposes, customizable warning banners for suspicious emails, and configurable policies at organizational, domain, and user levels. The solution is designed to reduce spam and unsolicited emails to improve employee productivity.

Mesh 365 is API-based email security platform for Microsoft 365 environments developed by Mesh Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, API Security, Microsoft 365.

