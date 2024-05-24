ConnectWise Email Security Description

ConnectWise Email Security is an email security platform developed in partnership with Proofpoint. The solution provides protection against email-based threats including phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. The platform uses AI and machine learning for real-time threat detection and analysis. It includes automated detection capabilities designed to reduce false positives and response time. The solution offers BEC pattern recognition and identity analysis to detect and block impersonation attacks. Data loss prevention (DLP) features include real-time content inspection and policy-based email controls. The platform can enforce encryption, block risky sends, and alert on policy violations to prevent data exfiltration. Outbound DLP and encryption capabilities are included. The solution integrates with ConnectWise Asio for centralized dashboard visibility, threat reporting, and automated incident response. It connects with ConnectWise PSA for support ticketing. The platform integrates directly with Microsoft 365 for mailbox protection and user synchronization. Deployment options include API-based onboarding for Office 365 customers and traditional MX-based routing. Multi-region deployment is supported across North America, Europe, and Australia. Security awareness training is included in the Advanced tier, providing phishing simulation and training content to help users identify email-based threats. The platform offers click-time URL sandboxing, predictive URL defense, and email warning tags as additional protective measures.