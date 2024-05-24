Proofpoint Threat Protection Description

Proofpoint Threat Protection is an email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats and data loss. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and prevention across email and collaboration channels. The product includes email protection capabilities that detect and block phishing, business email compromise, malware, and other email-based attacks. It incorporates global threat intelligence to identify emerging threats and attack patterns. The platform offers data loss prevention functionality for email, including adaptive email DLP that uses machine learning and behavioral AI to detect accidental and malicious data exfiltration. It provides email encryption capabilities and granular policy controls for protecting sensitive information. Additional capabilities include email fraud defense for brand protection and DMARC compliance, account takeover protection using machine learning, and protection for collaboration tools beyond email. The platform extends to cloud application security through CASB functionality and includes insider threat management features. The solution provides archive and compliance capabilities for digital communications governance, including retention, e-discovery, and regulatory compliance features. It offers supervision and monitoring tools for SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory requirements. Proofpoint Threat Protection integrates human risk management through security awareness training and phishing simulation to reduce user susceptibility to attacks.