Proofpoint Threat Protection
Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities
Proofpoint Threat Protection
Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Proofpoint Threat Protection is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Proofpoint Threat Protection Description
Proofpoint Threat Protection is an email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats and data loss. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and prevention across email and collaboration channels. The product includes email protection capabilities that detect and block phishing, business email compromise, malware, and other email-based attacks. It incorporates global threat intelligence to identify emerging threats and attack patterns. The platform offers data loss prevention functionality for email, including adaptive email DLP that uses machine learning and behavioral AI to detect accidental and malicious data exfiltration. It provides email encryption capabilities and granular policy controls for protecting sensitive information. Additional capabilities include email fraud defense for brand protection and DMARC compliance, account takeover protection using machine learning, and protection for collaboration tools beyond email. The platform extends to cloud application security through CASB functionality and includes insider threat management features. The solution provides archive and compliance capabilities for digital communications governance, including retention, e-discovery, and regulatory compliance features. It offers supervision and monitoring tools for SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory requirements. Proofpoint Threat Protection integrates human risk management through security awareness training and phishing simulation to reduce user susceptibility to attacks.
Proofpoint Threat Protection FAQ
Common questions about Proofpoint Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Proofpoint Threat Protection is Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities developed by Proofpoint. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, DMARC.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox