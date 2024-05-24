Proofpoint Threat Protection Logo

Proofpoint Threat Protection

Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities

Email Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Proofpoint Threat Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Proofpoint Threat Protection Description

Proofpoint Threat Protection is an email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats and data loss. The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat detection and prevention across email and collaboration channels. The product includes email protection capabilities that detect and block phishing, business email compromise, malware, and other email-based attacks. It incorporates global threat intelligence to identify emerging threats and attack patterns. The platform offers data loss prevention functionality for email, including adaptive email DLP that uses machine learning and behavioral AI to detect accidental and malicious data exfiltration. It provides email encryption capabilities and granular policy controls for protecting sensitive information. Additional capabilities include email fraud defense for brand protection and DMARC compliance, account takeover protection using machine learning, and protection for collaboration tools beyond email. The platform extends to cloud application security through CASB functionality and includes insider threat management features. The solution provides archive and compliance capabilities for digital communications governance, including retention, e-discovery, and regulatory compliance features. It offers supervision and monitoring tools for SEC, FINRA, and other regulatory requirements. Proofpoint Threat Protection integrates human risk management through security awareness training and phishing simulation to reduce user susceptibility to attacks.

Proofpoint Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Proofpoint Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Proofpoint Threat Protection is Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities developed by Proofpoint. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, DMARC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox