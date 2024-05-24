Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange Description
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange Servers is an email security solution designed to protect Microsoft Exchange environments from email-based threats. The product provides antispam, anti-phishing, antivirus, and antimalware protection for mail servers. The solution employs multi-layer protection to analyze email messages and determine if they are spam or threat vectors. It includes advanced behavioral analysis and zero-day threat detection capabilities. The product filters both inbound and outbound email traffic, including attachment and content filtering. Antimalware scanning can be offloaded from protected mail servers to centralized security servers to reduce resource consumption on Exchange servers. The solution protects all active mailboxes in the Exchange environment, including user, room, equipment, and shared mailboxes, from both external and internal threats. The product uses advanced pattern matching with heuristic antispam filters to detect new and unknown spam by recognizing characteristics similar to previously-identified spam messages. Real-time data analysis leverages Bitdefender's Global Protective Network security cloud to detect spam messages and deploy protection against zero-day and advanced threats. GravityZone Security for Exchange Servers provides centralized management and reporting through a unified console that enables security policy enforcement across Exchange mail servers, virtual machines, physical endpoints, and mobile devices. The solution is part of the Bitdefender GravityZone platform, which combines security services into a single delivery platform.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange FAQ
Common questions about Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange is Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware. developed by Bitdefender. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Behavioral Analysis, Centralized Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox