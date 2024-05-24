Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Exchange Servers is an email security solution designed to protect Microsoft Exchange environments from email-based threats. The product provides antispam, anti-phishing, antivirus, and antimalware protection for mail servers. The solution employs multi-layer protection to analyze email messages and determine if they are spam or threat vectors. It includes advanced behavioral analysis and zero-day threat detection capabilities. The product filters both inbound and outbound email traffic, including attachment and content filtering. Antimalware scanning can be offloaded from protected mail servers to centralized security servers to reduce resource consumption on Exchange servers. The solution protects all active mailboxes in the Exchange environment, including user, room, equipment, and shared mailboxes, from both external and internal threats. The product uses advanced pattern matching with heuristic antispam filters to detect new and unknown spam by recognizing characteristics similar to previously-identified spam messages. Real-time data analysis leverages Bitdefender's Global Protective Network security cloud to detect spam messages and deploy protection against zero-day and advanced threats. GravityZone Security for Exchange Servers provides centralized management and reporting through a unified console that enables security policy enforcement across Exchange mail servers, virtual machines, physical endpoints, and mobile devices. The solution is part of the Bitdefender GravityZone platform, which combines security services into a single delivery platform.