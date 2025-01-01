Email Security Platforms

Comprehensive email security platforms that combine anti-spam, anti-malware, and advanced threat protection for email systems.

Explore 16 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Material Platform Logo
Material Platform

Detection and response platform for cloud workspace security

Material Platform
0
Mimecast Engage
Mimecast Engage

Mimecast Engage is a human risk management platform that combines AI-powered email security with security awareness training to protect against threats and reduce risks from user behavior.

Email Security Platforms
0
Suped
Suped

Suped is an email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring, email authentication management, and deliverability optimization tools to protect domains from spoofing and improve inbox placement rates.

Email Security Platforms
0
Anubis Networks Email Security
Anubis Networks Email Security

A cloud-based email security platform that provides comprehensive protection against email threats through multiple security layers, threat intelligence integration, and seamless integration with existing email infrastructures.

Email Security Platforms
0
MX Layer
MX Layer

MX Layer is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations against email threats through filtering, archiving, compliance, and data leak prevention capabilities.

Email Security Platforms
0
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb

A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.

Email Security Platforms
0
FortiMail
FortiMail

FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.

Email Security Platforms
0
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security

Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is a cloud-based email protection service that safeguards organizations against phishing, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats through integrated threat detection and prevention capabilities.

Email Security Platforms
0
Microsoft Defender for Office 365
Microsoft Defender for Office 365

A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.

Email Security Platforms
0
Trustwave MailMarshal
Trustwave MailMarshal

An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.

Email Security Platforms
0
Sublime Platform
Sublime Platform

A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.

Email Security Platforms
0
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway

Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.

Email Security Platforms
0
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent
Microsoft Exchange 2019 Transport Filtering Agent

Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.

Email Security Platforms
0
Sublime Rules
Sublime Rules

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Email Security Platforms
0
yaraMail
yaraMail

A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.

Email Security Platforms
0
Rspamd
Rspamd

Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework that evaluates messages using multiple analysis methods and integrates with MTAs for high-volume email processing.

Email Security Platforms
0