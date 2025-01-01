Email Security Platforms
Comprehensive email security platforms that combine anti-spam, anti-malware, and advanced threat protection for email systems.
RELATED TASKS
Detection and response platform for cloud workspace security
Mimecast Engage is a human risk management platform that combines AI-powered email security with security awareness training to protect against threats and reduce risks from user behavior.
Suped is an email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring, email authentication management, and deliverability optimization tools to protect domains from spoofing and improve inbox placement rates.
A cloud-based email security platform that provides comprehensive protection against email threats through multiple security layers, threat intelligence integration, and seamless integration with existing email infrastructures.
MX Layer is a cloud-based email security platform that protects organizations against email threats through filtering, archiving, compliance, and data leak prevention capabilities.
A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is a cloud-based email protection service that safeguards organizations against phishing, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats through integrated threat detection and prevention capabilities.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Detects and handles potential malware in Microsoft Exchange 2019 messages with various techniques and third-party libraries.
Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.
A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework that evaluates messages using multiple analysis methods and integrates with MTAs for high-volume email processing.
