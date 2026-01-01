MX Layer Outbound Email Filtering Logo

MX Layer Outbound Email Filtering is an email security solution that monitors and filters outgoing email traffic to prevent spam, malware, and unauthorized content from leaving an organization's network. The platform scans outbound emails during multiple stages including connection phase, before-queue filters, and post-queue checks to identify threats and malicious content before delivery. The solution addresses IP reputation management by preventing blocklisting of organizational IP addresses through proactive monitoring and control of outbound spam. It detects compromised or abused user accounts that may be used to send unauthorized emails and blocks suspicious activities. The platform includes content scanning capabilities to enforce organizational policies and regulatory compliance by examining email bodies and attachments. Data leak prevention mechanisms identify and block unauthorized transmission of sensitive information through outbound emails. Email authentication is managed through SPF, DKIM, and DMARC record control. The system performs DKIM signing on outgoing emails to verify authenticity and integrity. Administrators can manage quarantined emails, review detailed activity logs, and configure rate limits to control the volume of outbound email traffic within specified timeframes. The solution provides monitoring and reporting capabilities to track email activity, delivery status, and potential issues. Organizations can implement customizable policies for targeted protection and receive notifications about compromised accounts or suspicious activity.

