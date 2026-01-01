VIPRE Integrated Email Security (IES) Description

VIPRE Integrated Email Security (IES) is an email security solution designed for Microsoft 365 environments. The platform uses adaptive AI to detect phishing, business email compromise (BEC), malicious URLs, and AI-generated scams through behavioral analysis, semantic signals, and intent matching. The solution provides protection for inbound, outbound, and internal email traffic through native Microsoft 365 integration. It deploys without requiring MX record changes and operates with minimal infrastructure modifications. The platform includes AI semantic similarity matching to identify impersonation attempts that bypass keyword filters, and AI intent matching to analyze message purpose, urgency, and tone for social engineering indicators. Detection decisions are accompanied by explainable AI insights that provide human-readable explanations for flagged content. VIPRE IES extends detection capabilities to internal email traffic to identify lateral movement and internal compromise attempts. The system includes smart defaults for immediate protection, with granular action rules available for customized response configurations through a centralized console. The platform processes threat intelligence from billions of emails and is positioned as an Integrated Cloud Email Security solution rather than a traditional secure email gateway.