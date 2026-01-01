Top picks: Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer, genugate High Resistance Firewall, Allot Secure — plus 45 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating HAProxy Fusion Control Plane alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a commercial Next-Gen Firewalls tool developed by HAProxy Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer, genugate High Resistance Firewall, Allot Secure, Clavister NetWall, and Endian UTM. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to HAProxy Fusion Control Plane, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing.
Shares 3 capabilities with HAProxy Fusion Control Plane: DDOS, REST API, Traffic Filtering
Two-stage high-resistance firewall for classified and critical networks.
Shares 3 capabilities with HAProxy Fusion Control Plane: REST API, WAF, Traffic Filtering
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
AI-powered NGFW for mission-critical infrastructure with on-device anomaly detection.
UTM security gateway for IT networks with threat management and connectivity
AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite
Unified mgmt console for MSPs to manage SonicWall security solutions
MSP-focused network security-as-a-service for small businesses via router agent.
Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing.
Two-stage high-resistance firewall for classified and critical networks.
CSP-delivered network security platform for SMB customers via modular components.
AI-powered NGFW for mission-critical infrastructure with on-device anomaly detection.
UTM security gateway for IT networks with threat management and connectivity
AI-powered NGFW with integrated WAF, threat detection, and SOC Lite
Unified mgmt console for MSPs to manage SonicWall security solutions
MSP-focused network security-as-a-service for small businesses via router agent.
Managed firewall security suite with expert management and cyber warranty
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure
SSL/TLS traffic decryption solution for security inspection
Web gateway controlling access to web resources with threat protection
High-end NGFW for enterprises with RTDMI, multi-instance & unified policy
Firewall policy mgmt platform for automating rule changes & compliance
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
Unified network security appliance combining firewall, VPN, IPS, and more.
An open-source application firewall that monitors network traffic with custom rules
Endian Secure Digital Platform provides integrated cybersecurity solutions for IT and OT environments through management tools, security gateways, and endpoint connectivity components.
Converged network security platform with NGFW, SD-WAN, SASE, and SecOps
Integrated cybersecurity platform with NGFW, NDR, XDR, ZTNA, and CWPP capabilities
Linux-based security OS for IT/OT gateways with UTM and industrial protection
AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities
Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers
Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Application delivery controller with load balancing and traffic management
Virtual NGFW for public/private cloud with RTDMI threat detection
Generates geo-based firewall rules to block/allow traffic by country or ASN
Turnkey platform automating physical-to-virtual firewall conversion on-premise.
Firewall & VPN appliance with BSI approval for classified data transfer.
UTM appliance series with firewall, IPS, VPN, web/email security.
Next-gen firewall with SD-WAN, ZTNA, and automated threat response capabilities
Rack-mount NGFW appliance for branch offices and distributed networks
Real-time web threat prevention using ML/DL for URL filtering and phishing
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
NGFW with threat protection, app visibility, and AI-driven security
Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration
DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform
Enterprise firewall solution for network security and traffic control
NGFW for SMBs and branch offices with threat prevention and SD-WAN
Add-on security services for SonicWall firewalls with threat protection
Multi-protocol signaling firewall for telecom networks (SS7, Diameter, GTP-C, 5G)
Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams
Next-gen firewall with data-centric security and contextual intelligence
Context-based firewall engine providing deep inspection and visibility
Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to HAProxy Fusion Control Plane.
The most popular alternatives to HAProxy Fusion Control Plane include Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer, genugate High Resistance Firewall, Allot Secure, Clavister NetWall, and Endian UTM. These Next-Gen Firewalls tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to HAProxy Fusion Control Plane listed on CybersecTools, all within the Next-Gen Firewalls category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a commercial Next-Gen Firewalls tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a Next-Gen Firewalls tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for next-gen firewalls capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.