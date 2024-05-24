FireMon Policy Workbench Description

FireMon Policy Workbench is a firewall policy management capability that enables network security teams to transition from manual policy management to precision-driven policy automation. The platform provides environment-aware policy recommendations and a guided design workspace for hybrid enterprises operating across on-premises, cloud, and outsourced environments. The tool offers a policy design workspace that identifies which devices, objects, and rules require updates to implement intended access controls. Changes are continuously validated against internal standards and compliance frameworks including PCI DSS, NIST, and DORA, with violations flagged before deployment. Policy Workbench integrates with existing workflows to enable teams to open and track ITSM tickets, attach contextual evidence to support decisions, collaborate across security and operations teams, and maintain audit-ready records from design through approval. The platform serves as an on-ramp to full automation, bridging readiness gaps and improving policy accuracy before automated enforcement. The solution is part of the FireMon Policy Planner Module and addresses challenges faced by security teams managing fragmented visibility, inherited rulebases, and incomplete onboarding across complex firewall infrastructures. It enables organizations to design, validate, and prove policy intent before enforcement without requiring full automation readiness upfront.