Next-Generation Firewalls

Next-generation firewall (NGFW) solutions with advanced threat detection, application control, and deep packet inspection.

Explore 19 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Get Featured

Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.

RELATED TASKS

AI Powered Security (1)API Security (1)AWS (3)Antivirus (1)Azure (2)Bot Protection (1)Cloud (2)Cloud Compliance (1)Cloud Native (1)Cloud Security (7)
Endian 4i Logo
Endian 4i

Endian 4i is an industrial security gateway that provides network protection, secure connectivity, and monitoring capabilities specifically designed for operational technology (OT) and industrial environments.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Endian UTM Logo
Endian UTM

Endian UTM is a unified threat management security gateway that provides comprehensive network protection for business IT environments through firewall, intrusion prevention, VPN, and filtering capabilities with flexible deployment options.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
EndianOS Logo
EndianOS

EndianOS is a Linux-based security gateway operating system that provides firewall, VPN, and threat protection capabilities for both IT business environments and industrial OT networks.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Endian Network Logo
Endian Network

Endian Network is a centralized management platform for lifecycle management, updates, and monitoring of Endian security devices and infrastructure across IT and OT environments.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Endian Firewall Community Logo
Endian Firewall Community

Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Safing Portmaster Logo
Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
1
SafeLine WAF Logo
SafeLine WAF

SafeLine WAF is an open-source web application firewall that protects web services by filtering malicious HTTP traffic through intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Sense Defence Logo
Sense Defence

Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Application Gateway Logo
Application Gateway

Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
PFSense Logo
PFSense

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Redirecting Logo
Redirecting

A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) Logo
DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit)

Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
Cisco Umbrella Logo
Cisco Umbrella

Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
URL Redirect from www to non-www Logo
URL Redirect from www to non-www

Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
ModSecurity Logo
ModSecurity

ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
AWS Network Firewall Logo
AWS Network Firewall

AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
BunkerWeb Logo
BunkerWeb

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Next-Generation Firewalls
1
AWS Firewall Manager Logo
AWS Firewall Manager

Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager

Next-Generation Firewalls
0
OpenSnitch Logo
OpenSnitch

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.

Next-Generation Firewalls
0