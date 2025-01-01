Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-generation firewall (NGFW) solutions with advanced threat detection, application control, and deep packet inspection.
Endian 4i is an industrial security gateway that provides network protection, secure connectivity, and monitoring capabilities specifically designed for operational technology (OT) and industrial environments.
Endian UTM is a unified threat management security gateway that provides comprehensive network protection for business IT environments through firewall, intrusion prevention, VPN, and filtering capabilities with flexible deployment options.
EndianOS is a Linux-based security gateway operating system that provides firewall, VPN, and threat protection capabilities for both IT business environments and industrial OT networks.
Endian Network is a centralized management platform for lifecycle management, updates, and monitoring of Endian security devices and infrastructure across IT and OT environments.
Endian Firewall Community is a free, open-source Linux-based firewall solution that provides network security, VPN access, email protection, and traffic management features for home networks.
An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.
SafeLine WAF is an open-source web application firewall that protects web services by filtering malicious HTTP traffic through intelligent semantic analysis and machine learning-based detection.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
