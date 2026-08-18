HAProxy Fusion Control Plane Description

HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a self-hosted management and monitoring platform for HAProxy Enterprise deployments. It provides a centralized hub for managing load balancer instances across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-team environments through a REST API and a graphical user interface. Core capabilities: - Multi-cluster management: Groups HAProxy Enterprise instances into clusters and assigns them to teams. Supports on-premises and cloud deployments from a single control plane. - Monitoring and observability: Tracks over 150 metrics pulled from HAProxy Enterprise clusters and access logs. Provides customizable dashboards for viewing response codes, request methods, GeoIP data, and other traffic metrics. - Application security at scale: Deploys security configurations consistently across load balancer clusters, including Web Application Firewall (WAF), rate limiting, and bot management capabilities. - Threat-Response Matrix: A visual interface for building security policies and deploying them via per-app or per-cluster Security Profiles. Includes a Learning Mode for testing policy impacts on live traffic without enforcement. - Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Enables self-service access for application teams while maintaining governance for central operations teams. Supports Load Balancing as a Service (LBaaS) delivery models. - Service discovery: Integrates with external tools to automate configuration and scaling. - Configuration management: Allows pushing and generating new configurations and applying targeted security policies across multi-cluster deployments. HAProxy Fusion is part of the HAProxy One platform and is designed for DevSecOps teams managing large-scale HAProxy Enterprise fleets.