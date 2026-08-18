Self-hosted control plane for managing multi-cluster HAProxy Enterprise deployments.
Self-hosted control plane for managing multi-cluster HAProxy Enterprise deployments.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a self-hosted management and monitoring platform for HAProxy Enterprise deployments. It provides a centralized hub for managing load balancer instances across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-team environments through a REST API and a graphical user interface. Core capabilities: - Multi-cluster management: Groups HAProxy Enterprise instances into clusters and assigns them to teams. Supports on-premises and cloud deployments from a single control plane. - Monitoring and observability: Tracks over 150 metrics pulled from HAProxy Enterprise clusters and access logs. Provides customizable dashboards for viewing response codes, request methods, GeoIP data, and other traffic metrics. - Application security at scale: Deploys security configurations consistently across load balancer clusters, including Web Application Firewall (WAF), rate limiting, and bot management capabilities. - Threat-Response Matrix: A visual interface for building security policies and deploying them via per-app or per-cluster Security Profiles. Includes a Learning Mode for testing policy impacts on live traffic without enforcement. - Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Enables self-service access for application teams while maintaining governance for central operations teams. Supports Load Balancing as a Service (LBaaS) delivery models. - Service discovery: Integrates with external tools to automate configuration and scaling. - Configuration management: Allows pushing and generating new configurations and applying targeted security policies across multi-cluster deployments. HAProxy Fusion is part of the HAProxy One platform and is designed for DevSecOps teams managing large-scale HAProxy Enterprise fleets.
Common questions about HAProxy Fusion Control Plane including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is Self-hosted control plane for managing multi-cluster HAProxy Enterprise deployments, developed by HAProxy Technologies. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with WAF, RBAC, Observability.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane offers the following core capabilities:
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane integrates natively with AWS, Prometheus, Consul. Integration support lets security teams connect HAProxy Fusion Control Plane to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is built for security teams handling WAF, RBAC, Observability, Bot Protection. It supports workflows including multi-cluster haproxy enterprise instance management via centralized hub, monitoring of 150+ metrics from haproxy enterprise clusters and access logs, customizable dashboards for traffic, response codes, geoip, and request data. Teams typically adopt HAProxy Fusion Control Plane when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-fusion-control-plane
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.haproxy.com/products/haproxy-fusion-control-plane or contact HAProxy Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to HAProxy Fusion Control Plane include:
Compare all HAProxy Fusion Control Plane alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/haproxy-fusion-control-plane
HAProxy Fusion Control Plane is for security teams and organizations that need WAF, RBAC, Observability, Bot Protection, DDOS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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