EndianOS 0 Commercial • 20 September 2025

EndianOS is a Linux-based operating system designed to serve as a security gateway for both IT and OT (operational technology) environments. The platform provides two main variants: EndianOS UTM for business environments and EndianOS 4i for industrial control systems. The system includes firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention, antivirus protection, and VPN connectivity features. For industrial environments, it offers specialized protocol filtering and security controls tailored to operational technology networks. EndianOS supports deployment across multiple platforms including physical hardware, virtual machines, and cloud environments. The system features a web-based management interface for configuration and monitoring. The platform integrates with Endian's broader Secure Digital Platform ecosystem, supporting centralized management through tools like Endian Network and Endian Switchboard. It provides network segmentation capabilities and supports zero-trust security implementations. EndianOS includes support for edge computing applications and facilitates integration between IT and OT network environments. The system is designed to provide secure remote access and granular network traffic control across different deployment scenarios.