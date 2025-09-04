EndianOS Logo

EndianOS

0
Commercial
20 September 2025
Network Security
Linux
Firewall
Network Security
Vpn
Intrusion Detection
Antivirus
Ot Security
Industrial Security
Zero Trust
Network Segmentation
Visit Website

EndianOS is a Linux-based operating system designed to serve as a security gateway for both IT and OT (operational technology) environments. The platform provides two main variants: EndianOS UTM for business environments and EndianOS 4i for industrial control systems. The system includes firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention, antivirus protection, and VPN connectivity features. For industrial environments, it offers specialized protocol filtering and security controls tailored to operational technology networks. EndianOS supports deployment across multiple platforms including physical hardware, virtual machines, and cloud environments. The system features a web-based management interface for configuration and monitoring. The platform integrates with Endian's broader Secure Digital Platform ecosystem, supporting centralized management through tools like Endian Network and Endian Switchboard. It provides network segmentation capabilities and supports zero-trust security implementations. EndianOS includes support for edge computing applications and facilitates integration between IT and OT network environments. The system is designed to provide secure remote access and granular network traffic control across different deployment scenarios.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Linux

Firewall

Network Security

Vpn

Intrusion Detection

Antivirus

Ot Security

Industrial Security

Zero Trust

Network Segmentation

SIMILAR TOOLS

tcpkill Logo
tcpkill

A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.

Free
Network Security
Suricata Logo
Suricata

Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.

Free
Network Security
netripper Logo
netripper

Smart traffic sniffing tool for penetration testers

Free
Network Security
PFSense Logo
PFSense

pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.

Free
Network Security
Tor Project Logo
Tor Project

Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately.

Free
Network Security
tcpdump Logo
tcpdump

Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.

Free
Network Security
Malware Traffic Analysis Logo
Malware Traffic Analysis

A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.

Free
Network Security
sniffle Logo
sniffle

A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.

Free
Network Security
tcptraceroute Logo
tcptraceroute

A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.

Free
Network Security

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CybersecTools logoCybersecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy