EndianOS is a Linux-based operating system designed to serve as a security gateway for both IT and OT (operational technology) environments. The platform provides two main variants: EndianOS UTM for business environments and EndianOS 4i for industrial control systems. The system includes firewall capabilities, intrusion prevention, antivirus protection, and VPN connectivity features. For industrial environments, it offers specialized protocol filtering and security controls tailored to operational technology networks. EndianOS supports deployment across multiple platforms including physical hardware, virtual machines, and cloud environments. The system features a web-based management interface for configuration and monitoring. The platform integrates with Endian's broader Secure Digital Platform ecosystem, supporting centralized management through tools like Endian Network and Endian Switchboard. It provides network segmentation capabilities and supports zero-trust security implementations. EndianOS includes support for edge computing applications and facilitates integration between IT and OT network environments. The system is designed to provide secure remote access and granular network traffic control across different deployment scenarios.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A Linux command-line tool that allows you to kill in-progress TCP connections based on a filter expression, useful for libnids-based applications that require a full TCP 3-way handshake for TCB creation.
Suricata offers real-time intrusion detection, intrusion prevention, and network monitoring.
pfSense is a leading open source firewall and network security solution, providing advanced protection and connectivity options.
Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately.
Tcpdump is a command-line packet analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.