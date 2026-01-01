Array ASI SSL Intercept Description

Array ASI SSL Intercept is a dedicated SSL/TLS decryption solution that provides visibility into encrypted traffic entering, leaving, and traversing enterprise networks. The product offloads compute-intensive decryption and re-encryption tasks from security infrastructure to enable inspection at scale. The solution supports multiple deployment modes including Layer-2 and Layer-3, inline and out-of-band inspection, and service chaining capabilities. It can classify web traffic based on source/destination, IP ports, and URL categories to ensure regulated data is handled according to compliance policies. The platform performs pre-filtering and URL classification to selectively intercept traffic based on IP reputation, port, protocol, and URL. It provides centralized management of encryption keys and ciphers for multiple security devices. The solution delivers hardware-accelerated SSL throughput up to 120 Gbps and 240,000 SSL transactions per second. Array ASI SSL Intercept is available as physical appliances, virtual appliances supporting VMware, Hyper-V, and KVM hypervisors, or as cloud-native instances on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The solution integrates with next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, data loss prevention tools, and network monitoring solutions to enable these security functions to inspect decrypted traffic.