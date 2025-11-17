DomainBlocker Tool
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
DomainBlocker Tool
Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules
DomainBlocker Tool Description
DomainBlocker Tool is a Bash-based automation tool for Linux firewall management that blocks or unblocks domain access using iptables and ip6tables. The tool accepts domain names as input, resolves them to their corresponding IP addresses, and automatically applies firewall rules to control traffic. The script supports both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols and allows users to specify traffic direction for blocking (incoming, outgoing, or both). It maintains a persistent database file (blocked_rules.db) that stores all configured blocking rules and tracks domain-to-IP mappings. DomainBlocker includes automatic IP resolution capabilities to handle DNS changes and can be configured for scheduled updates via cron jobs. The tool provides an interactive terminal menu for user interaction and requires root access to modify firewall rules. The script is designed for Linux-based systems, including Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali distributions. It depends on standard Linux utilities including iptables, ip6tables, dig (from dnsutils package), and cron for scheduled tasks. The tool is distributed under the MIT license and available as open source on GitHub.
DomainBlocker Tool FAQ
Common questions about DomainBlocker Tool including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DomainBlocker Tool is Bash script for blocking domain access on Linux via iptables/ip6tables rules. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Security, Firewall, Linux.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter for security leaders and professionals