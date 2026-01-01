Top picks: Pi, Gist, Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Cytix alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Cytix is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool developed by Cytix. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Pi, Gist, Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents, Eureka DevSecOps Platform, and TrustSee Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Cytix, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cytix: DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling, CI/CD, Vulnerability Prioritization +1 more
Change governance platform embedding security reviews into dev/IT workflows.
Shares 5 capabilities with Cytix: Workflow, DEVSECOPS, Continuous Testing, Threat Modeling +1 more
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
Shares 3 capabilities with Cytix: Security Orchestration, DEVSECOPS, Threat Modeling
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
Shares 4 capabilities with Cytix: Security Orchestration, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Vulnerability Prioritization
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
Shares 3 capabilities with Cytix: DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability Prioritization, Agentic AI Security
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
Shares 3 capabilities with Cytix: Security Orchestration, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory.
Change governance platform embedding security reviews into dev/IT workflows.
AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance
ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.
Open-source vuln management platform with automated triage and ASPM.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix
IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
DevSecOps platform for unified tool integration, security, and governance
AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.
Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.
DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.
Integrated product security platform covering threat modeling, CVE monitoring, and CVD.
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.
Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce
ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment
Risk-based vuln mgmt platform centralizing findings from multiple scanners
ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment
ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed
Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation
AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows
AI-powered AppSec platform for code, supply chain, secrets & DAST.
AI-driven AppSec platform that validates exploitable vulns in ~4 hours.
AI platform that triages AppSec findings & generates validated fix PRs.
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Cytix.
The most popular alternatives to Cytix include Pi, Gist, Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents, Eureka DevSecOps Platform, and TrustSee Security. These Application Security Posture Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Cytix listed on CybersecTools, all within the Application Security Posture Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Cytix is a commercial Application Security Posture Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Cytix is a Application Security Posture Management tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for application security posture management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.