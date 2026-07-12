Change governance platform embedding security reviews into dev/IT workflows.
Change governance platform embedding security reviews into dev/IT workflows.
Gist Security is a change governance platform that embeds security reviews and risk assessments directly into development and IT change workflows. Rather than reviewing changes after they have been deployed, Gist monitors changes as they occur across multiple sources and correlates them into unified, risk-scored records. Core functionality: - Change Identification: Gist detects and correlates change signals from tickets, documents, product requirement documents (PRDs), code repositories, and AI coding sessions into a single, risk-scored change record. - Risk Assessment: Each identified change is automatically scored for risk level (e.g., "Elevated") with a chain of custody back to every contributing source. - Security Architecture Reviews: Threat modeling and security reviews are automated directly from coding sessions, PRDs, and tickets, reducing manual review time. - Continuous Compliance: Policies are enforced continuously across development and IT workflows rather than at discrete checkpoints. - Audit Readiness: Audit evidence is generated automatically as a byproduct of normal operational activity, eliminating the need to reconstruct evidence during audits. The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional post-production security reviews. It targets development teams, security teams, and compliance functions at organizations that need to maintain governance without creating bottlenecks in engineering workflows. Customers include organizations across high-growth companies and large enterprises, with noted users including ID.me, WellHealth USA, and Amplitude.
Common questions about Gist including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Gist is Change governance platform embedding security reviews into dev/IT workflows, developed by Gist Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Threat Modeling, Security Architecture, Workflow.
Gist offers the following core capabilities:
Gist integrates natively with Notion, Jira, GitHub. Integration support lets security teams connect Gist to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Gist is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Gist is built for security teams handling Threat Modeling, Security Architecture, Workflow, CI/CD. It supports workflows including change identification and correlation across multiple sources into a single risk-scored record, automated risk scoring with chain of custody back to source signals, automated security architecture reviews and threat modeling from prds, tickets, and coding sessions. Teams typically adopt Gist when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gist
Gist is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.gist.security/ or contact Gist Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Gist include:
Compare all Gist alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/gist
Gist is for security teams and organizations that need Threat Modeling, Security Architecture, Workflow, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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