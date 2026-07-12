Gist Description

Gist Security is a change governance platform that embeds security reviews and risk assessments directly into development and IT change workflows. Rather than reviewing changes after they have been deployed, Gist monitors changes as they occur across multiple sources and correlates them into unified, risk-scored records. Core functionality: - Change Identification: Gist detects and correlates change signals from tickets, documents, product requirement documents (PRDs), code repositories, and AI coding sessions into a single, risk-scored change record. - Risk Assessment: Each identified change is automatically scored for risk level (e.g., "Elevated") with a chain of custody back to every contributing source. - Security Architecture Reviews: Threat modeling and security reviews are automated directly from coding sessions, PRDs, and tickets, reducing manual review time. - Continuous Compliance: Policies are enforced continuously across development and IT workflows rather than at discrete checkpoints. - Audit Readiness: Audit evidence is generated automatically as a byproduct of normal operational activity, eliminating the need to reconstruct evidence during audits. The platform is positioned as an alternative to traditional post-production security reviews. It targets development teams, security teams, and compliance functions at organizations that need to maintain governance without creating bottlenecks in engineering workflows. Customers include organizations across high-growth companies and large enterprises, with noted users including ID.me, WellHealth USA, and Amplitude.