AI-driven platform that assesses security risk of software changes in dev workflows.
AI-driven platform that assesses security risk of software changes in dev workflows.
Cytix is a software security platform that analyzes software changes to assess and manage security risk throughout the development lifecycle. The platform operates by building a persistent knowledge graph of the live system landscape, which it uses to contextualize each software change — including tickets, pull requests, code diffs, and policies — and determine the security implications of that change. Core workflow: - Understand Change: Cytix ingests software change data and builds context around each change, assessing whether security teams need to act and what risk level the change presents. - Data-Led Decisions: Based on the assessed risk, Cytix enables teams to prioritize high-risk changes for review and auto-approve low-risk changes, aligning security actions with actual risk rather than change volume. - Validate the Risk: High-risk changes are investigated through a multi-agent orchestration framework that performs continuous, change-driven testing and agentic validation of potential risks. - Evidence-Underpinned Audit Trail: Every decision, test, and finding is logged against the change that triggered it, making each change audit-ready with explainable recommendations and recorded decisions. Cytix integrates with existing change management and issue-tracking platforms, triggering its security analysis from existing tickets and workflows rather than requiring separate processes.
Common questions about Cytix including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cytix is AI-driven platform that assesses security risk of software changes in dev workflows, developed by Cytix. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Software Security, Agentic AI Security, CI/CD.
Cytix offers the following core capabilities:
Cytix integrates natively with Jira, Azure DevOps, GitHub Issues. Integration support lets security teams connect Cytix to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Cytix is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize application security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cytix is built for security teams handling Software Security, Agentic AI Security, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. It supports workflows including persistent knowledge graph of the live system landscape, change-driven security risk assessment for tickets, prs, and code diffs, automated prioritization of high-risk changes. Teams typically adopt Cytix when they need to application security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cytix
Cytix is a commercial Application Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.cytix.io/ or contact Cytix directly.
Popular alternatives to Cytix include:
Compare all Cytix alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cytix
Cytix is for security teams and organizations that need Software Security, Agentic AI Security, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Vulnerability Prioritization. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Application Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/application-security
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