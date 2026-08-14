Cytix Description

Cytix is a software security platform that analyzes software changes to assess and manage security risk throughout the development lifecycle. The platform operates by building a persistent knowledge graph of the live system landscape, which it uses to contextualize each software change — including tickets, pull requests, code diffs, and policies — and determine the security implications of that change. Core workflow: - Understand Change: Cytix ingests software change data and builds context around each change, assessing whether security teams need to act and what risk level the change presents. - Data-Led Decisions: Based on the assessed risk, Cytix enables teams to prioritize high-risk changes for review and auto-approve low-risk changes, aligning security actions with actual risk rather than change volume. - Validate the Risk: High-risk changes are investigated through a multi-agent orchestration framework that performs continuous, change-driven testing and agentic validation of potential risks. - Evidence-Underpinned Audit Trail: Every decision, test, and finding is logged against the change that triggered it, making each change audit-ready with explainable recommendations and recorded decisions. Cytix integrates with existing change management and issue-tracking platforms, triggering its security analysis from existing tickets and workflows rather than requiring separate processes.