Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool that utilizes eBPF technology to tap into your system, exposing information as events ranging from system activity to sophisticated security events detecting suspicious behavioral patterns. For more information, refer to the documentation. To quickly try Tracee, use the provided Docker snippet on common Linux distributions and kernels.