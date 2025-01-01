Static Application Security Testing

Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tools for static code analysis that detect security vulnerabilities and coding flaws in source code during development.

Delphos Labs Cybersecurity Tool Logo
Delphos Labs Cybersecurity Tool

Binary analysis tool providing file summaries and security assessments

Jsmon Logo
Jsmon

A JavaScript security scanning platform that detects exposed secrets, API keys, and vulnerabilities in JavaScript files through continuous monitoring and automated discovery.

Symbiotic Security Logo
Symbiotic Security

An IDE-integrated AI security solution that detects, remediates, and educates about code vulnerabilities in real-time as developers write code.

Boman.ai Logo
Boman.ai

A DevSecOps platform that combines SAST, DAST, SCA, and secret scanning with AI/ML-based analysis for continuous application security testing and vulnerability management.

Offensive 360 Logo
Offensive 360

A static application security testing (SAST) platform that performs comprehensive source code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, malware, and security issues in application code and dependencies.

DerScanner Logo
DerScanner

DerScanner is a comprehensive application security testing platform that combines SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA, and Binary Analysis capabilities with support for on-premises deployment and CI/CD integration.

OpenText Fortify Aviator Logo
OpenText Fortify Aviator

An AI-powered code security tool that analyzes code for vulnerabilities and provides automated fix suggestions to accelerate remediation.

Qwiet Logo
Qwiet

Qwiet AI is an application security platform that combines SAST, SCA, container security, secrets detection, and SBOM scanning with AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and automated fix generation.

Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking Logo
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking

An application security testing platform that combines automated scanning, AI assistance, and manual expert testing to provide continuous security assessment throughout the software development lifecycle.

SonarQube Server Logo
SonarQube Server

A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.

Flyingduck Logo
Flyingduck

A security analysis platform that combines SAST, SCA, SBOM generation and AI-assisted remediation to detect and fix vulnerabilities during the software development lifecycle.

Pixee Logo
Pixee

An automated code security tool that analyzes repositories, identifies vulnerabilities, and generates pull requests with fixes while integrating with existing development workflows.

DryRun Logo
DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Amplify Logo
Amplify

An automated code remediation tool that integrates with source control platforms to automatically fix security vulnerabilities in code through AI-driven analysis and one-click implementations.

Seekrets OSS Logo
Seekrets OSS

A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.

Backlash Logo
Backlash

Backslash Security is an application security platform that uses reachability analysis to enhance SAST and SCA, prioritize vulnerabilities, and provide remediation guidance.

Aikido Security Logo
Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Snyk Code Logo
Snyk Code

Snyk Code is a real-time SAST tool that provides secure code analysis and actionable remediation advice to prevent code delays and ensure secure development.

Checkmarx SAST Logo
Checkmarx SAST

Checkmarx One SAST is a static application security testing tool that combines speed and security to improve developer experience.

Veracode Logo
Veracode

Veracode is an intelligent software security platform that helps developers and security teams secure code, find and fix flaws, and automate remediation.

Codacy Logo
Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Vidoc Security Logo
Vidoc Security

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

Nosey Parker Logo
Nosey Parker

A command-line tool that scans textual data and Git history to identify and locate secrets, API keys, passwords, and other sensitive information.

