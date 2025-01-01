Loading...
Database security tools for protecting SQL and NoSQL databases from unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyber attacks.
Explore 6 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
A cloud-native data security platform that provides data access governance, monitoring, masking, classification, and encryption capabilities with specialized integration for Snowflake environments.
A cloud-native data security platform that provides data access governance, monitoring, masking, classification, and encryption capabilities with specialized integration for Snowflake environments.
A reverse proxy solution that provides data access control, monitoring, and security policy enforcement for databases and APIs within organization's infrastructure.
A reverse proxy solution that provides data access control, monitoring, and security policy enforcement for databases and APIs within organization's infrastructure.
A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.
A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities.
Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.