Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
SecTemplates provides free security program templates, runbooks, and documentation resources for information security professionals and engineering teams.
A comprehensive guide on Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs, their implementation, detection, and hunting strategies.
A visual guide that maps attack vectors and exploitation techniques for identifying vulnerabilities in GitHub Actions configurations and CI/CD pipelines.
The Cloudflare Learning Center provides educational resources covering various cybersecurity and internet-related topics, including DDoS attacks, CDNs, DNS, web application security, serverless computing, encryption protocols, bots, cloud computing, Zero Trust security, SASE, networking, data privacy, video streaming, email security, and AI.
A collection of Android security related resources
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.
An educational cybersecurity knowledge repository that compiles and presents hacking and cybersecurity information in an accessible format for learning purposes.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
Collection of industry and community cybersecurity courses and materials by M. E. Kabay.
Educational resource collection providing learning materials and online tools for understanding AT&T assembly language and x86 assembly programming.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.
A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
Standardized contribution guidelines for maintaining quality cybersecurity tool repositories and community-curated lists.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
