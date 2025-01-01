Software Composition Analysis

Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tools for identifying security vulnerabilities in open source components, third-party libraries, and software dependencies.

Ossprey Logo
Ossprey

Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that uses AI-powered scanning to detect malicious open source code and prevent supply chain attacks through automated policy enforcement and dependency analysis.

Finite State Platform Logo
Finite State Platform

A device security analysis platform that provides comprehensive vulnerability scanning, SBOM management, and supply chain security monitoring for connected devices and their components.

Mend Logo
Mend

An application security platform that combines SCA, SAST, container security, dependency management, and AI model risk analysis with integrated workflows for development and security teams.

JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform Logo
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform

An integrated software supply chain platform that combines repository management, security scanning, and DevSecOps capabilities for managing and securing the entire software development lifecycle.

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Logo
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure

A software supply chain security platform that analyzes binaries and software components to detect malware, vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and tampering throughout the development lifecycle.

Checkmarx SCA Logo
Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Black Duck Logo
Black Duck

Black Duck is an application security platform that provides software composition analysis and supply chain security capabilities to identify vulnerabilities, ensure license compliance, and manage SBOMs throughout the software development lifecycle.

Anchore Enterprise Logo
Anchore Enterprise

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Syft Logo
Syft

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Retire.js Logo
Retire.js

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

AuditJS Logo
AuditJS

AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.

npm-scan Logo
npm-scan

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.

Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules Logo
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Spectra Logo
Spectra

Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.

Preflight Logo
Preflight

Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods.

The Update Framework (TUF) Logo
The Update Framework (TUF)

A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms.

NodeSecure Logo
NodeSecure

NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications.

snync Logo
snync

A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.

Fix Lockfile Integrity Logo
Fix Lockfile Integrity

Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.

Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus Logo
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

pac-resolver Logo
pac-resolver

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

bundler-audit Logo
bundler-audit

Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.

LavaMoat Logo
LavaMoat

A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.

Dependency Combobulator Logo
Dependency Combobulator

An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.

