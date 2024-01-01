TestSavantAI Logo

TestSavant is a security platform designed to protect enterprise generative AI applications and Large Language Models (LLMs). The platform provides security measures against threats such as data poisoning, prompt injection, and toxic outputs through: - Integration via single line of code or REST API calls - Protection for text, vision, multi-modal, and RAG workflows - Automated scanning and threat detection systems - Policy management and compliance monitoring - AI governance and oversight capabilities - Security telemetry and analytics The system implements algorithmic red teaming and maintains a threat intelligence pipeline to identify vulnerabilities in AI models and applications. It offers standardized reporting features for tracking AI system performance, security alerts, and compliance status across organizations.

ALTERNATIVES

LLM Guard Logo
LLM Guard

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

Free
AI Security
SPLX Logo
SPLX

An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.

Commercial
AI Security
TensorOpera AI Logo
TensorOpera AI

TensorOpera AI is a platform that provides tools and services for developing, deploying, and scaling generative AI applications across various domains.

Commercial
AI Security
FortiAI Logo
FortiAI

FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.

Commercial
AI Security
MindgardAI Logo
MindgardAI

Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.

Commercial
AI Security
Tumeryk Logo
Tumeryk

Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.

Commercial
AI Security
Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security Logo
Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security

AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.

Commercial
AI Security
TrojAI Logo
TrojAI

TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.

Commercial
AI Security

Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
