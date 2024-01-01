TestSavantAI 0 Commercial

TestSavant is a security platform designed to protect enterprise generative AI applications and Large Language Models (LLMs). The platform provides security measures against threats such as data poisoning, prompt injection, and toxic outputs through: - Integration via single line of code or REST API calls - Protection for text, vision, multi-modal, and RAG workflows - Automated scanning and threat detection systems - Policy management and compliance monitoring - AI governance and oversight capabilities - Security telemetry and analytics The system implements algorithmic red teaming and maintains a threat intelligence pipeline to identify vulnerabilities in AI models and applications. It offers standardized reporting features for tracking AI system performance, security alerts, and compliance status across organizations.