TestSavantAI

TestSavant is a security platform designed to protect enterprise generative AI applications and Large Language Models (LLMs). The platform provides security measures against threats such as data poisoning, prompt injection, and toxic outputs through: - Integration via single line of code or REST API calls - Protection for text, vision, multi-modal, and RAG workflows - Automated scanning and threat detection systems - Policy management and compliance monitoring - AI governance and oversight capabilities - Security telemetry and analytics The system implements algorithmic red teaming and maintains a threat intelligence pipeline to identify vulnerabilities in AI models and applications. It offers standardized reporting features for tracking AI system performance, security alerts, and compliance status across organizations.
ALTERNATIVES
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.
TensorOpera AI is a platform that provides tools and services for developing, deploying, and scaling generative AI applications across various domains.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
