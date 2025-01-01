Privileged Access Management

Privileged Access Management solutions for securing privileged accounts, managing admin access, and monitoring high-risk user activities.

Imprivata Logo
Imprivata

Imprivata VPAM is a Zero-Trust third-party access management platform that provides secure, monitored remote access for vendors to internal privileged assets while maintaining granular access controls and comprehensive audit capabilities.

CyberArk Logo
CyberArk

CyberArk is an identity security platform that secures human and machine identities through privileged access management, secrets management, and intelligent privilege controls across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Securden Unified PAM Logo
Securden Unified PAM

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.

Pass the Hash Guidance Logo
Pass the Hash Guidance

Project hosting scripts for implementing Pass the Hash mitigations with PtHTools module commands.

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

AWS Assume Role Helper Logo
AWS Assume Role Helper

A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.

