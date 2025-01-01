Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) solutions that integrate multiple cloud security capabilities for comprehensive protection of cloud-native applications and workloads.
Explore 13 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Get Featured
Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.
RELATED TASKS
A comprehensive cloud security platform that provides threat prevention, posture management, and risk prioritization across cloud applications, networks, and workloads.
A comprehensive cloud security platform that provides threat prevention, posture management, and risk prioritization across cloud applications, networks, and workloads.
An AI-powered Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides unified cloud security with attack surface management for small and medium businesses.
An AI-powered Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides unified cloud security with attack surface management for small and medium businesses.
A cloud native application protection platform that provides unified visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
A cloud native application protection platform that provides unified visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
A cloud native application protection platform that provides security monitoring and protection across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.
A cloud native application protection platform that provides security monitoring and protection across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud environments and container workloads.
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud environments and container workloads.
A cloud-native security platform that combines vulnerability management, workload protection, and security monitoring for cloud environments with context-aware threat detection capabilities.
A cloud-native security platform that combines vulnerability management, workload protection, and security monitoring for cloud environments with context-aware threat detection capabilities.
Cloud security platform that provides configuration monitoring, compliance management, and security analysis across multi-cloud environments.
Cloud security platform that provides configuration monitoring, compliance management, and security analysis across multi-cloud environments.
A cloud native security platform that uses behavioral fingerprinting and runtime verification to detect threats across Kubernetes environments, cloud infrastructure, and software supply chains.
A cloud native security platform that uses behavioral fingerprinting and runtime verification to detect threats across Kubernetes environments, cloud infrastructure, and software supply chains.
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Aqua Security is a CNAPP that provides comprehensive security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development to production, in various cloud and container environments.
Aqua Security is a CNAPP that provides comprehensive security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development to production, in various cloud and container environments.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.
HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API that uses CLAMAV and YARA engines to detect malware in AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage objects.
HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API that uses CLAMAV and YARA engines to detect malware in AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage objects.