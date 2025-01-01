Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) solutions that integrate multiple cloud security capabilities for comprehensive protection of cloud-native applications and workloads.

Check Point CloudGuard Logo
Check Point CloudGuard

A comprehensive cloud security platform that provides threat prevention, posture management, and risk prioritization across cloud applications, networks, and workloads.

CloudMatos Logo
CloudMatos

An AI-powered Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides unified cloud security with attack surface management for small and medium businesses.

Tenable Cloud Security Logo
Tenable Cloud Security

A cloud native application protection platform that provides unified visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Fidelis Halo Logo
Fidelis Halo

A cloud native application protection platform that provides security monitoring and protection across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Orca Security Logo
Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Sysdig Secure Logo
Sysdig Secure

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud environments and container workloads.

Deepfence Logo
Deepfence

A cloud-native security platform that combines vulnerability management, workload protection, and security monitoring for cloud environments with context-aware threat detection capabilities.

Cyscale Logo
Cyscale

Cloud security platform that provides configuration monitoring, compliance management, and security analysis across multi-cloud environments.

RAD Logo
RAD

A cloud native security platform that uses behavioral fingerprinting and runtime verification to detect threats across Kubernetes environments, cloud infrastructure, and software supply chains.

ARMO Logo
ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Aqua Logo
Aqua

Aqua Security is a CNAPP that provides comprehensive security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development to production, in various cloud and container environments.

CloudDefense.AI Logo
CloudDefense.AI

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

HAWK Logo
HAWK

HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API that uses CLAMAV and YARA engines to detect malware in AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage objects.

