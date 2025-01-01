Loading...
Cybersecurity awareness training programs and platforms for educating employees about security best practices and threats.
Hoxhunt is a human risk management platform that combines adaptive phishing simulations, security awareness training, and automated security operations to reduce organizational cyber risk through employee behavior change.
A human risk management platform that combines security awareness training, simulated phishing, real-time coaching, and security orchestration to reduce cybersecurity risks associated with human behavior.
A security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulations with psychology-based training to help organizations reduce phishing vulnerabilities and build a security-aware culture.
A security awareness training platform that combines interactive lessons, phishing simulation, policy tracking, and awareness materials to educate employees on cybersecurity best practices.
Security awareness training platform that uses gamification to deliver short cybersecurity education modules to employees while tracking their progress and compliance.
Online IT Security and Privacy Awareness training courses to help companies meet compliance requirements and reduce cybersecurity risks.
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
