Fortra Email Security is a comprehensive solution designed to protect organizations against advanced email threats and phishing attacks. The solution provides multi-layered defense capabilities that span the entire threat lifecycle, from pre-delivery scanning to post-delivery remediation. It integrates phish reporting, triage, and automated remediation processes to reduce the operational burden on security teams. Fortra Email Security leverages the company's Threat Brain technology, which combines threat intelligence from various sources including industry partners, law enforcement agencies, social media platforms, and dark web channels. This intelligence is processed using automation, machine learning, and human analysis to identify and correlate indicators of compromise across their customer base. The platform is designed to work with other Fortra security products, allowing organizations to build an integrated security stack from a single vendor. This integration helps reduce console fatigue and vendor sprawl while enhancing overall email security posture. Key capabilities include: - Advanced threat protection against phishing and malware - Automated incident response for email-based threats - Integration with secure file transfer solutions for content inspection - Threat intelligence powered by Fortra Threat Brain technology - Centralized management to streamline security operations Fortra offers Email Security Bundles that combine multiple security layers to provide comprehensive protection at a per-user price point.

