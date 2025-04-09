UnderDefense Virtual CISO is a security and compliance automation platform that provides organizations with cybersecurity expertise and services without requiring a full-time Chief Information Security Officer. The platform, called MAXI, integrates with existing security tools to provide threat detection, incident response, and compliance management capabilities. It offers: 1. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with 24/7 monitoring across cloud environments, endpoints, and networks 2. Compliance automation with pre-built templates for standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 3. External attack surface monitoring to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited 4. Security posture visibility through centralized reporting and dashboards 5. Response automation with playbooks and AI-powered alert enrichment 6. Integration capabilities with tools like Slack, Teams, and Jira for workflow management The service is backed by a team of security analysts who provide expertise and support for threat investigation, incident response, and compliance guidance. UnderDefense positions this as a solution for organizations that need cybersecurity leadership and expertise but may not have the resources for a full-time CISO. The platform also offers specialized services including cloud security monitoring for AWS, Azure, and GCP, penetration testing, and incident response management.
