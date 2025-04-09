UnderDefense Virtual CISO Logo

UnderDefense Virtual CISO

0
Commercial
Updated 05 September 2025
Consulting
Security Platform
Compliance
Security Automation
Cloud Security
Managed Security Service Provider
Virtual Ciso Services
Security Operations
Incident Response
Security Monitoring
Threat Detection
Visit Website

UnderDefense Virtual CISO is a security and compliance automation platform that provides organizations with cybersecurity expertise and services without requiring a full-time Chief Information Security Officer. The platform, called MAXI, integrates with existing security tools to provide threat detection, incident response, and compliance management capabilities. It offers: 1. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with 24/7 monitoring across cloud environments, endpoints, and networks 2. Compliance automation with pre-built templates for standards like SOC 2 and ISO 27001 3. External attack surface monitoring to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited 4. Security posture visibility through centralized reporting and dashboards 5. Response automation with playbooks and AI-powered alert enrichment 6. Integration capabilities with tools like Slack, Teams, and Jira for workflow management The service is backed by a team of security analysts who provide expertise and support for threat investigation, incident response, and compliance guidance. UnderDefense positions this as a solution for organizations that need cybersecurity leadership and expertise but may not have the resources for a full-time CISO. The platform also offers specialized services including cloud security monitoring for AWS, Azure, and GCP, penetration testing, and incident response management.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Security Platform

Compliance

Security Automation

Cloud Security

Managed Security Service Provider

Virtual Ciso Services

Security Operations

Incident Response

Security Monitoring

Threat Detection

SIMILAR TOOLS

Mandos Logo
Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Commercial
Consulting
CYE Security Consulting Services Logo
CYE Security Consulting Services

CYE provides cybersecurity consulting services that combine risk quantification, attack route visualization, and expert advisory to help organizations assess, quantify, and mitigate their cyber exposure in financial terms.

Commercial
Consulting
Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services Logo
Corsica Technologies Security Consulting Services

A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, compliance guidance, and strategic planning across multiple industries with flexible engagement models.

Commercial
Consulting
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services Logo
Inspira Enterprise Security Consulting Services

A cybersecurity consulting service that provides security assessments, strategy development, and implementation guidance to organizations.

Commercial
Consulting
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services Logo
AKATI Sekurity Security Consulting Services

AKATI Sekurity is a global cybersecurity consulting firm providing managed security services, governance and compliance, security consulting, and digital forensics and incident response across multiple industries.

Commercial
Consulting
Strobes Security Consulting Services Logo
Strobes Security Consulting Services

Strobes Security Consulting Services provides an integrated cybersecurity platform that combines attack surface management, penetration testing, vulnerability management, and application security with expert consulting services.

Commercial
Consulting
audius Security and Audit Services Logo
audius Security and Audit Services

A comprehensive cybersecurity consulting service offering security assessments, risk analysis, and implementation of tailored information security management systems for organizations.

Commercial
Consulting

PINNED

Proton Pass Logo

Proton Pass

Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.

Data Protection
NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy