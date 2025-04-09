Hoxhunt 0 Commercial • 14 September 2025

Hoxhunt is a human risk management platform designed to improve organizational cybersecurity through personalized security awareness training and phishing simulations. The platform offers several key components: 1. Adaptive Phishing Training: Delivers AI-powered phishing simulations across email, Slack, and Teams that mimic real-world attacks. The system personalizes simulations based on employee department, location, and other factors, providing immediate micro-training when users interact with simulated threats. 2. Security Awareness Training: Provides interactive, bite-sized security awareness modules to meet compliance requirements while maximizing user engagement. Organizations can select from pre-built training packages or generate custom content using AI. 3. Automated Security Operations: Includes AI-powered detection and analysis capabilities that help security teams manage threat reports, reducing false positives and categorizing incidents to prioritize genuine threats. The platform employs gamification techniques to encourage employee participation and learning retention. According to the tool information, organizations using Hoxhunt report high engagement rates (90%+), improved threat detection rates (75%+), and significantly lower failure rates compared to traditional security awareness approaches. Hoxhunt's dashboard provides metrics and reporting capabilities that allow security teams to measure behavior change outcomes and track human risk factors across the organization. The platform aims to transform employees from potential security vulnerabilities into active participants in the organization's security posture.