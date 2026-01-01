Top picks: IndyKite AgentControl, Votal AI Agent Identity, Gradient for Agents — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Oso alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Oso is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Oso. Security professionals most commonly compare it with IndyKite AgentControl, Votal AI Agent Identity, Gradient for Agents, Codenotary AgentX, and MCP Gateway. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Oso, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Governs autonomous AI agents with context-aware authz, policy control & audit.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
AI-powered agentic orchestrator for IT automation with MCP, API, and CLI tools
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
Governs autonomous AI agents with context-aware authz, policy control & audit.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
AI-powered agentic orchestrator for IT automation with MCP, API, and CLI tools
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks
Enterprise MCP gateway for managing, securing & controlling AI agent access to systems
Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust.
AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents.
AI agent governance platform securing MCP traffic, prompts, and data access.
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
Secure gateway platform for governing AI agent MCP server access in enterprises.
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
API-first security platform protecting AI agents and AI-enabled APIs
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Platform for securing AI models and autonomous agents across their lifecycle
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
Agent-based security solution for MCP chains and AI agent tool usage
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents
Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity
Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Oso.
The most popular alternatives to Oso include IndyKite AgentControl, Votal AI Agent Identity, Gradient for Agents, Codenotary AgentX, and MCP Gateway. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Oso listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Oso is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Oso is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.