Governs autonomous AI agents with context-aware authz, policy control & audit.

Key features: Context-aware authorization based on real-time data relationships, purpose, and consent, Secure model coordination (MCP) for managing AI agent communication and data retrieval across systems, Dynamic policy orchestration with instant permission adjustments based on risk and context changes, Audit and explainability with tracing of every agent action to data provenance and policy decisions, Fine-grained authorization at agent-to-agent, model-to-API, and model-to-data layers