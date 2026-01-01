Top picks: Agent Permissions, Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Gradient for Agents alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Gradient for Agents is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Gradient. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agent Permissions, Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, Evoke Security, and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Gradient for Agents, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Shares 7 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Least Privilege, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Least Privilege, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Shares 6 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Authorization, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Shares 5 capabilities with Gradient for Agents: Least Privilege, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Gradient for Agents.
The most popular alternatives to Gradient for Agents include Agent Permissions, Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, Evoke Security, and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Gradient for Agents listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Gradient for Agents is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Gradient for Agents is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.