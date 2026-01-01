Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.

Key features: Intersection-based permission resolution: agent grants intersected with acting user's own access, Per-user permission overrides on shared agent deployments, Default-deny posture with additive grants at org, team, and member levels, Tool list filtered per user — off-limits tools not exposed to the agent, Action-level granularity: grant or deny specific actions, not just whole tools

Shares 7 capabilities with Gradient for Agents : Least Privilege, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more