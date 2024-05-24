HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response Logo

HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response Description

HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is a security platform designed to protect agentic and generative AI applications from threats specific to these systems. The product provides real-time monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for AI deployments. The platform addresses threats including prompt injection, indirect prompt injection, PII leakage, model tampering, memory corruption, tool misuse, inference attacks, and intellectual property theft. It integrates with existing security infrastructure to deliver visibility and protection across autonomous workflows and large language models. The solution operates without exposing proprietary model data and includes capabilities for blocking malicious agent behavior, privilege escalation, and reconnaissance attempts. It provides detection through supervised, unsupervised, behavioral, and static analysis methods. The platform maps alerts to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM standards to support remediation workflows. It includes governance features aligned with frameworks such as NIST RMF, ISO 42001, EU AI Act, and federal standards. The product integrates into MLOps and DevSecOps workflows and supports multiple LLM providers and agent frameworks. It provides protection across the AI lifecycle including supply chain security, runtime defense, posture management, and automated red teaming capabilities.

