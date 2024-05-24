HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response Description
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is a security platform designed to protect agentic and generative AI applications from threats specific to these systems. The product provides real-time monitoring, detection, and response capabilities for AI deployments. The platform addresses threats including prompt injection, indirect prompt injection, PII leakage, model tampering, memory corruption, tool misuse, inference attacks, and intellectual property theft. It integrates with existing security infrastructure to deliver visibility and protection across autonomous workflows and large language models. The solution operates without exposing proprietary model data and includes capabilities for blocking malicious agent behavior, privilege escalation, and reconnaissance attempts. It provides detection through supervised, unsupervised, behavioral, and static analysis methods. The platform maps alerts to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM standards to support remediation workflows. It includes governance features aligned with frameworks such as NIST RMF, ISO 42001, EU AI Act, and federal standards. The product integrates into MLOps and DevSecOps workflows and supports multiple LLM providers and agent frameworks. It provides protection across the AI lifecycle including supply chain security, runtime defense, posture management, and automated red teaming capabilities.
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response FAQ
Common questions about HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications developed by HiddenLayer. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Threat Detection, Real Time Monitoring.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox