Astrix Agentic AI Security Description

Astrix Agentic AI Security provides security for AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and non-human identities (NHIs) across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform maintains real-time inventory of AI agents and NHIs with contextual risk assessment and business usage insights. The solution identifies and remediates AI agents and NHIs with excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations. It includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, and precisely scoped permissions. The platform offers discovery and governance capabilities to set policies for resolving hygiene issues, reducing attack surfaces, and preventing compliance violations. It manages AI agents and their associated NHIs throughout their lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. Agentic Threat Detection and Response (ADR) functionality detects and responds to threats including compromised credentials and out-of-scope agent actions. The platform also provides Non-Human Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to identify suspicious NHI activity and third-party breaches. Additional capabilities include centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments, third-party risk management for discovering and assessing third-party applications and vendors, and policy enforcement across the NHI attack surface.