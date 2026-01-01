Operant MCP Gateway Logo

Operant MCP Gateway

Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Operant MCP Gateway Description

Operant MCP Gateway provides security and governance for Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations across enterprise AI agent ecosystems. The product offers visibility into MCP tools and AI agents through automated discovery and real-time traffic monitoring across development and production environments. The platform detects AI-specific threats including tool poisoning, jailbreaks, unauthorized access, and sensitive data leaks between AI agents and MCP servers. It monitors supply chain security for local and remote MCP servers and assigns trust and risk scores to servers in the environment. Defense capabilities include MCP trust zones with real-time blocking of untrusted servers and tools, prevention of data and intellectual property leaks through flow blocking and automatic redaction, and enforcement of least privilege execution controls. The gateway applies rate limiting and encryption standards to MCP communications. The solution maps data flows between AI workloads, agents, and MCP tools across deployment platforms, providing security graphs with mappings to OWASP Top 10 threat vectors for LLMs and AI agents. It supports detection and access control for AI Non-Human Identities (NHIs) with identity-aware enforcement across agentic systems. The gateway operates at both runtime and API access layers for agent tools built using MCP frameworks, working from developer AI applications and coding co-pilots to advanced agentic environments.

Operant MCP Gateway FAQ

Common questions about Operant MCP Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Operant MCP Gateway is Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems developed by Operant AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →