Operant MCP Gateway
Enterprise security gateway for Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystems
Operant MCP Gateway Description
Operant MCP Gateway provides security and governance for Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementations across enterprise AI agent ecosystems. The product offers visibility into MCP tools and AI agents through automated discovery and real-time traffic monitoring across development and production environments. The platform detects AI-specific threats including tool poisoning, jailbreaks, unauthorized access, and sensitive data leaks between AI agents and MCP servers. It monitors supply chain security for local and remote MCP servers and assigns trust and risk scores to servers in the environment. Defense capabilities include MCP trust zones with real-time blocking of untrusted servers and tools, prevention of data and intellectual property leaks through flow blocking and automatic redaction, and enforcement of least privilege execution controls. The gateway applies rate limiting and encryption standards to MCP communications. The solution maps data flows between AI workloads, agents, and MCP tools across deployment platforms, providing security graphs with mappings to OWASP Top 10 threat vectors for LLMs and AI agents. It supports detection and access control for AI Non-Human Identities (NHIs) with identity-aware enforcement across agentic systems. The gateway operates at both runtime and API access layers for agent tools built using MCP frameworks, working from developer AI applications and coding co-pilots to advanced agentic environments.
