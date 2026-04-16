Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution Description

Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a security platform designed for AI agents and agentic systems. It operates as a continuous, self-reinforcing loop of four specialized agents that work together to scan, analyze, remediate, and evaluate security risks. The platform is composed of multiple specialized agents. How Trent Works: Deploy on your terms. Run Trent wherever your security and compliance posture demands: public cloud, your VPC, or on-prem, with frontier, open-source, or private models. Your code and context never leave your boundary. - End-to-End Context: Reads your code, docs, and security reports, any language, any stack, into one continuously updated context layer. - Judgment Layer: Reasons over that context and the tools you already run to triage and prioritize the threats and vulnerabilities that actually matter. - Remediation Loop: Generates a remediation recommendation, or a ready-to-run prompt for your coding assistant, and hands it to the development environment of your choice. - Verification & Improvement: Confirms the fix landed with a full audit trail, then feeds every cycle back so Trent keeps learning and the context stays current. Each cycle through the loop feeds intelligence back into the next, allowing the system to become more precise over time. The platform supports multiple deployment contexts including traditional web applications, AI-powered applications, and agentic systems. Integrates with Coding tools (Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, GitHub Copilot etc), AI agents like OpenClaw, repos, app and context sources. It differs from traditional application security tools (SAST, DAST, SCA) by addressing agent behavior, prompt-driven logic, tool permissions, data flows, and emergent risks specific to autonomous AI systems. Trent AI is an active member of OWASP and the CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.