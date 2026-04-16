Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a security platform designed for AI agents and agentic systems. It operates as a continuous, self-reinforcing loop of four specialized agents that work together to scan, analyze, remediate, and evaluate security risks. The platform is composed of multiple specialized agents. How Trent Works: Deploy on your terms. Run Trent wherever your security and compliance posture demands: public cloud, your VPC, or on-prem, with frontier, open-source, or private models. Your code and context never leave your boundary. - End-to-End Context: Reads your code, docs, and security reports, any language, any stack, into one continuously updated context layer. - Judgment Layer: Reasons over that context and the tools you already run to triage and prioritize the threats and vulnerabilities that actually matter. - Remediation Loop: Generates a remediation recommendation, or a ready-to-run prompt for your coding assistant, and hands it to the development environment of your choice. - Verification & Improvement: Confirms the fix landed with a full audit trail, then feeds every cycle back so Trent keeps learning and the context stays current. Each cycle through the loop feeds intelligence back into the next, allowing the system to become more precise over time. The platform supports multiple deployment contexts including traditional web applications, AI-powered applications, and agentic systems. Integrates with Coding tools (Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, GitHub Copilot etc), AI agents like OpenClaw, repos, app and context sources. It differs from traditional application security tools (SAST, DAST, SCA) by addressing agent behavior, prompt-driven logic, tool permissions, data flows, and emergent risks specific to autonomous AI systems. Trent AI is an active member of OWASP and the CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.
Common questions about Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop, developed by Trent AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, LLM Security.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution offers the following core capabilities:
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution integrates natively with GitHub, Lovable, Claude Code, OpenClaw, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Gemini CLI, Windsurf. Integration support lets security teams connect Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, LLM Security, GenAI Security. It supports workflows including continuous threat scanning of agents, code, infrastructure, and dependencies, ai-driven risk analysis and signal vs. noise classification with business impact prioritization, automated remediation via patching, pull requests, and configuration adjustments. Teams typically adopt Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trent-ai-agentic-ai-security-solution
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://trent.ai/product/ or contact Trent AI directly.
Popular alternatives to Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution include:
Compare all Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/trent-ai-agentic-ai-security-solution
Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Prompt Injection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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