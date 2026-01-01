Top picks: Orca Security CWPP, Orca Security Application Security, ARMO — plus 45 more compared.Cloud Security
Evaluating Orca Security Platform alternatives comes down to matching Cloud Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Orca Security Platform is a commercial Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tool developed by Orca Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Security CWPP, Orca Security Application Security, ARMO, SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security, and Xcitium CNAPP. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Orca Security Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
Cloud-native app security platform covering code to cloud with SAST, SCA, IaC
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities
Unified cloud security platform with Zero Trust protection for multi-cloud
5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
Cloud-native app security platform covering code to cloud with SAST, SCA, IaC
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities
Unified cloud security platform with Zero Trust protection for multi-cloud
5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection.
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Cloud security suite for auto-detecting and remediating misconfigs across multi-cloud.
CNAPP providing CSPM and workload protection across multicloud environments.
Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform
Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis
CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization
Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance
Multi-cloud security platform for workloads, identities, and compliance
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
AI-driven cloud-native security platform for runtime threat detection
CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights
Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle
Cloud workload protection platform securing apps, data, and infrastructure
Unified CNAPP consolidating CSPM, CIEM, and CWPP for multi-cloud security.
Cloud asset discovery & threat detection with continuous monitoring & CI/CD integration.
Unified CNAPP for cloud security across infra, apps, data, and identities.
Runtime CNAPP + CADR platform unifying app-layer threat detection and response.
CNAPP providing unified cloud security posture, workload, and app protection.
Unified CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and threat detection
Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance
Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization
Proactive cloud security platform built for cloud-native architectures.
AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.
Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection
Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection
CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring
CNAPP platform for multi-cloud security with risk mgmt and threat detection
Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security
Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance
Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security
Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Cloud security platform for attack emulation, posture mgmt & compliance
Integrates CSPM with CI/CD and app-layer context, linking risks to product teams.
AWS cloud security scanner that unifies findings into a graph-based attack path view.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
AI-powered CNAPP combining SAST, DAST, API, SCA, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM capabilities
Cloud security platform for threat prevention across apps, networks, workloads
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Orca Security Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Orca Security Platform include Orca Security CWPP, Orca Security Application Security, ARMO, SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security, and Xcitium CNAPP. These Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Orca Security Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Orca Security Platform is a commercial Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Orca Security Platform is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tool within the broader Cloud Security category. It is used by security professionals for cloud-native application protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.