Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks
Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks
Orca Security is the industry-leading Cloud Security Platform that identifies, prioritizes, and remediates security risks across cloud-native applications, from code to runtime. The platform detects all cloud risks and prevents their recurrence by utilizing a singular, Unified Data Model. Driven by patented, agentless-first SideScanning™ technology, Orca reconstructs the workload's file system in a virtual, read-only view. Acting as an "MRI for the cloud," it collects data directly from runtime block storage without any performance impact, ensuring 100% continuous coverage. Deploying in minutes, the brand empowers organizations to consolidate their security tool stacks, eradicate alert fatigue through an opinionated risk score, and actively close the "last mile" of security utilizing Agentic AI—often resulting in a 5X acceleration in remediation times across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, Alibaba, Tencent, and Kubernetes.
Common questions about Orca Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Orca Security Platform is Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks, developed by Orca Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Kubernetes.
Orca Security Platform integrates natively with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk, PagerDuty, Opsgenie, Cribl, Snyk, Snowflake, AWS SNS, Monday, Tines, Panther, Amazon Security Lake. Integration support lets security teams connect Orca Security Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Orca Security Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize cloud security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Orca Security Platform is a commercial Cloud Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://orca.security/ or contact Orca Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Orca Security Platform include:
Compare all Orca Security Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/orca-security-platform
Orca Security Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Cloud Native, Kubernetes. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Cloud Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/cloud-security
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