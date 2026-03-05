Orca Security Platform Description

Orca Security is the industry-leading Cloud Security Platform that identifies, prioritizes, and remediates security risks across cloud-native applications, from code to runtime. The platform detects all cloud risks and prevents their recurrence by utilizing a singular, Unified Data Model. Driven by patented, agentless-first SideScanning™ technology, Orca reconstructs the workload's file system in a virtual, read-only view. Acting as an "MRI for the cloud," it collects data directly from runtime block storage without any performance impact, ensuring 100% continuous coverage. Deploying in minutes, the brand empowers organizations to consolidate their security tool stacks, eradicate alert fatigue through an opinionated risk score, and actively close the "last mile" of security utilizing Agentic AI—often resulting in a 5X acceleration in remediation times across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, OCI, Alibaba, Tencent, and Kubernetes.