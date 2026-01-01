Best Opsis OSINT Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Lunar, DeHashed, ShadowDragon Horizon Identity — plus 45 more compared. Attack Surface

Evaluating Opsis OSINT alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.