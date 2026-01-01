Top picks: Lunar, DeHashed, ShadowDragon Horizon Identity — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating Opsis OSINT alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Opsis OSINT is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool developed by Opsis. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Lunar, DeHashed, ShadowDragon Horizon Identity, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor, and DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Opsis OSINT, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Shares 3 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Shares 4 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: Osint, Reconnaissance, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
Shares 4 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: Osint, Reconnaissance, Investigation, Social Media
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
Shares 3 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
Shares 3 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: REST API, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Social Media
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
Shares 3 capabilities with Opsis OSINT: Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation, Social Media
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics.
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops.
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram.
AI LLM for narrative risk analysis and disinformation threat detection.
Dark web monitoring & digital identity protection with real-time threat alerts.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats.
Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Monitors digital platforms for fraud threats including phishing & brand abuse
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.
AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media.
ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.
Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation.
AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment.
Dark web pre-breach intel platform detecting compromised credentials early.
Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Opsis OSINT.
The most popular alternatives to Opsis OSINT include Lunar, DeHashed, ShadowDragon Horizon Identity, ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor, and DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform. These Digital Risk Protection tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Opsis OSINT listed on CybersecTools, all within the Digital Risk Protection category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Opsis OSINT is a commercial Digital Risk Protection tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Opsis OSINT is a Digital Risk Protection tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for digital risk protection capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.