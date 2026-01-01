Top picks: Onyx Platform, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Arrakis Security Platform alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Arrakis Security Platform is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Arrakis Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, HikmaAI, and Discover AI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Arrakis Security Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 5 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +2 more
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Compliance +2 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI +1 more
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Shares 5 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI +1 more
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Shares 4 capabilities with Arrakis Security Platform: Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Shadow AI
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Open-source CLI scanner for detecting security risks in AI agent skills.
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
Security scanner and verifier for AI agent tools, MCP servers, and plugins.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Arrakis Security Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Arrakis Security Platform include Onyx Platform, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, HikmaAI, and Discover AI. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Arrakis Security Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Arrakis Security Platform is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Arrakis Security Platform is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.