OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill Description

Open-source security scanner for OpenClaw agent environments. trentclaw audits gateway configuration, skill and tool permissions, MCP server connections, and plugins, and correlates findings to surface privilege-escalation paths, exposed secrets, and multi-step compromise scenarios. Apache-2.0 licensed and installable as an OpenClaw skill. Trent correlates configuration, permissions, connectivity, and data access across these surfaces to identify privilege escalation paths, secret exposure, and multi-step compromise scenarios, returning prioritized findings with concrete remediation steps. # What Trent analyzes - Gateway exposure and security posture - Tool and file permission risks - MCP server trust boundaries - Plugin and skill attack surface - Chained attack paths across components # What you get The audit returns findings grouped by severity: - Critical - High - Medium - Low Each finding includes the risk, why it matters, and remediation steps.