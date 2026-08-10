AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Open-source security scanner for OpenClaw agent environments. trentclaw audits gateway configuration, skill and tool permissions, MCP server connections, and plugins, and correlates findings to surface privilege-escalation paths, exposed secrets, and multi-step compromise scenarios. Apache-2.0 licensed and installable as an OpenClaw skill. Trent correlates configuration, permissions, connectivity, and data access across these surfaces to identify privilege escalation paths, secret exposure, and multi-step compromise scenarios, returning prioritized findings with concrete remediation steps. # What Trent analyzes - Gateway exposure and security posture - Tool and file permission risks - MCP server trust boundaries - Plugin and skill attack surface - Chained attack paths across components # What you get The audit returns findings grouped by severity: - Critical - High - Medium - Low Each finding includes the risk, why it matters, and remediation steps.
Common questions about OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill is AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic, developed by Trent AI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security.
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill offers the following core capabilities:
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill integrates natively with OpenClaw. Integration support lets security teams connect OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The free tier is well-suited to evaluation, small teams, and learning environments.
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill is built for security teams handling Security Audit, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Observability. It supports workflows including security auditing of ai gateway traffic, skills-based modular security architecture, gateway exposure and security posture. Teams typically adopt OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/openclaw-continuous-security-audit-skill
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill is a free AI Security tool. This makes it accessible for organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. Visit https://trent.ai/openclaw/ for download and installation instructions.
Popular alternatives to OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill include:
Compare all OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/openclaw-continuous-security-audit-skill
OpenClaw Continuous Security Audit Skill is for security teams and organizations that need Security Audit, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, GenAI Security. It's particularly suitable for small to medium-sized teams looking for cost-effective solutions. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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