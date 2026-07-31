Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Alectura AIDR (AI Detection & Response) is an endpoint-based security platform designed to provide visibility, detection, and response capabilities for organizations whose employees use AI tools, agents, and MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. The platform is structured around four capability layers: - Visibility: Discovers all AI tools in use across the organization, including shadow AI applications not sanctioned by IT, and maintains an inventory of MCP servers and prompt activity. - Detection: Monitors AI tool usage in real time to identify security events such as secrets or PII being entered into AI prompts, prompt injection attempts, and policy violations. - Response: Provides security analysts with an investigation timeline and the ability to isolate a device in a single action. Generates alerts to SIEM platforms when events are detected. - Governance: A central policy engine that allows organizations to define and enforce rules across all LLMs, agents, and integrations. Policies are enforced on-device before traffic leaves the endpoint, with sub-30ms overhead and no proxy or cloud detour required. The platform deploys via MDM (Mobile Device Management) and operates as a lightweight on-device sensor. It supports out-of-the-box coverage for major AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and Cursor, as well as any MCP server. All policy decisions are logged and exportable for compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 frameworks. An AI-powered triage capability ranks risky activity to reduce analyst alert fatigue.
Common questions about AIDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
AIDR is Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control, developed by Alectura Labs. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI Observability.
AIDR offers the following core capabilities:
AIDR integrates natively with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor. Integration support lets security teams connect AIDR to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
AIDR is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AIDR is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI Observability, LLM Security. It supports workflows including shadow ai discovery across the device fleet, prompt timeline and activity logging, mcp server inventory. Teams typically adopt AIDR when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/aidr
AIDR is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://alecturalabs.com/ or contact Alectura Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to AIDR include:
Compare all AIDR alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/aidr
AIDR is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, AI Governance, AI Observability, LLM Security, MCP Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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