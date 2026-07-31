AIDR Description

Alectura AIDR (AI Detection & Response) is an endpoint-based security platform designed to provide visibility, detection, and response capabilities for organizations whose employees use AI tools, agents, and MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. The platform is structured around four capability layers: - Visibility: Discovers all AI tools in use across the organization, including shadow AI applications not sanctioned by IT, and maintains an inventory of MCP servers and prompt activity. - Detection: Monitors AI tool usage in real time to identify security events such as secrets or PII being entered into AI prompts, prompt injection attempts, and policy violations. - Response: Provides security analysts with an investigation timeline and the ability to isolate a device in a single action. Generates alerts to SIEM platforms when events are detected. - Governance: A central policy engine that allows organizations to define and enforce rules across all LLMs, agents, and integrations. Policies are enforced on-device before traffic leaves the endpoint, with sub-30ms overhead and no proxy or cloud detour required. The platform deploys via MDM (Mobile Device Management) and operates as a lightweight on-device sensor. It supports out-of-the-box coverage for major AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and Cursor, as well as any MCP server. All policy decisions are logged and exportable for compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 frameworks. An AI-powered triage capability ranks risky activity to reduce analyst alert fatigue.