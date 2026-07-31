Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
AIR is a security platform designed to govern and protect AI add-ons across agent ecosystems. It addresses risks introduced by the extensions, integrations, and components that AI agents rely on — including skills, plugins, MCPs (Model Context Protocol servers), subagents, hooks, commands, and rules. The platform operates across three agent deployment types: - Endpoint Agents - Cloud Agents - SaaS Agents Core capabilities are organized into three functional areas: AI Posture Management: - Provides visibility into the full agent ecosystem - Continuously assesses risk across agent configurations - Detects misconfigurations before they result in security incidents Runtime Protection: - Enforces policies on agent behavior and permissions in real time - Controls what actions agents are permitted to take, evaluated at the individual action level rather than at the agent level Supply Chain Security (Marketplace): - Acts as a centralized, vetted source for AI extensions including skills, MCPs, plugins, and subagents - Supports both externally sourced and internally built add-ons - Provides a "secure by default" add-on marketplace (listed as coming soon) Scanning capabilities: - AI Add-on Scanner: Identifies hidden risks, excessive permissions, and malicious behavior in individual AI add-ons - Agent Scanner: Analyzes an agent's full set of add-ons, permissions, and configurations to surface security risks and clarify what the agent is capable of doing The platform covers seven categories of AI add-ons: Skills, Plugins, MCPs, Subagents, Hooks, Commands, and Rules.
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AIR is Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime, developed by AIR Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, MCP Security.
AIR offers the following core capabilities:
AIR integrates natively with Multiple vendors of EDR, MDM, Agent platforms, SIEM, IDP, DSPM, VM, CSPM, LLM Gateways, SASE, Oath, SAML, SCIM, API, webhooks. Integration support lets security teams connect AIR to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
AIR is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise, smb organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
AIR is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, MCP Security, LLM Security. It supports workflows including ai add-on scanning for hidden risks, excessive permissions, and malicious behavior, agent configuration and permission analysis, ai posture management with continuous risk assessment. Teams typically adopt AIR when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/air
AIR is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.air.security/ or contact AIR Security directly.
Popular alternatives to AIR include:
Compare all AIR alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/air
AIR is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI SPM, MCP Security, LLM Security, AI Governance. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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