Top picks: Raven Runtime AI Agents, Onyx Platform, Neo — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Airlock Digital. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Raven Runtime AI Agents, Onyx Platform, Neo, Agen Shield, and Agen.co Discover. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 7 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Policy, Visibility, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security +3 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Policy, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Visibility, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Visibility, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance: Visibility, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance.
The most popular alternatives to Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance include Raven Runtime AI Agents, Onyx Platform, Neo, Agen Shield, and Agen.co Discover. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.