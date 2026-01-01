Top picks: Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SecurityTrails API, Unit221B eWitness — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Validin alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Validin is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool developed by Validin. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SecurityTrails API, Unit221B eWitness, Ninja Signal, and Infrawatch Beta Access. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Validin, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
Shares 5 capabilities with Validin: Reconnaissance, IP Lookup, Cyber Threat Intelligence, DNS Security +1 more
Threat intel platform for discovering cybercrime on encrypted chat networks
Shares 4 capabilities with Validin: Threat Research, Security Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Shares 4 capabilities with Validin: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Security Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for adversary detection & response.
Shares 4 capabilities with Validin: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence, DNS Security
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Shares 3 capabilities with Validin: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
Shares 3 capabilities with Validin: Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation
Threat intel service focused on adversary attribution and monitoring
Shares 3 capabilities with Validin: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
Threat intel platform for discovering cybercrime on encrypted chat networks
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for adversary detection & response.
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
Threat intel service focused on adversary attribution and monitoring
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
Mobile-focused threat intelligence portal for detecting and analyzing mobile threats.
AI Cyber Threat Intelligence
Adversary-generated threat intelligence platform for attack surface visibility.
OSINT platform for contextual intelligence analysis across multi-source data.
A threat intelligence platform monitoring threat actors targeting non-human identities
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection
AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights
Threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights from global sources
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for threat monitoring & analysis
Deep OSINT investigation tool for threat actor attribution and analysis
AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Predictive cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence services
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Automotive-focused threat intelligence platform with dark web monitoring
SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT investigations and data correlation
AI-powered maritime-specific cyber threat intelligence for shipping companies.
AI-driven tool mapping threat intelligence to org-specific risk landscapes.
Threat intel firm identifying human actors behind cyber threats.
Threat intel platform detecting mass exploitation & recon via deception nets
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
AI-powered platform for street-level physical threat intel for corp security.
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking threat actor intelligence data from public repositories and user contributions.
Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights
Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops
Automated threat intel service with IoC search, feeds, and SIEM/SOAR integrations.
IP intelligence, geolocation, proxy detection, and fraud prevention service
OpenTAXII config enabling TAXII-based threat intel sharing with MISP.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Validin.
The most popular alternatives to Validin include Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, SecurityTrails API, Unit221B eWitness, Ninja Signal, and Infrawatch Beta Access. These Threat Intel Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Validin listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Validin is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Validin is a Threat Intel Platforms tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.