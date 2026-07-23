Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research.
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research.
Validin Community Platform is a web-based platform that provides access to internet intelligence and DNS/IP infrastructure data for security research and threat investigation purposes. The platform requires user registration with a professional email address and offers a community account tier, indicating it is accessible to security researchers, analysts, and professionals. Based on the platform's focus on internet infrastructure data, Validin is used for: - Querying historical and current DNS records - Investigating IP address and domain relationships - Mapping internet infrastructure for threat research - Supporting passive DNS lookups and pivot analysis The community platform serves as the access point for users to interact with Validin's internet intelligence dataset, which is commonly used in threat hunting, incident response, and adversary infrastructure tracking workflows. Access is provided via a web application at app.validin.com, with account registration open to users with professional email addresses. The platform includes standard account management features such as password recovery and a "remember me" option.
Common questions about Validin including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Validin is Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research, developed by Validin. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, IP Lookup, Threat Research.
Validin offers the following core capabilities:
Validin integrates natively with Slack, MISP, Vertex Synapse, Maltego. Integration support lets security teams connect Validin to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Validin is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, mid-market, enterprise, smb organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Validin is built for security teams handling Cyber Threat Intelligence, IP Lookup, Threat Research, Reconnaissance. It supports workflows including community account registration with professional email, web-based platform access, high fidelity internet intelligence. Teams typically adopt Validin when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/validin
Validin is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://app.validin.com/ or contact Validin directly.
Popular alternatives to Validin include:
Compare all Validin alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/validin
Validin is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Threat Intelligence, IP Lookup, Threat Research, Reconnaissance, Threat Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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