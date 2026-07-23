Validin Description

Validin Community Platform is a web-based platform that provides access to internet intelligence and DNS/IP infrastructure data for security research and threat investigation purposes. The platform requires user registration with a professional email address and offers a community account tier, indicating it is accessible to security researchers, analysts, and professionals. Based on the platform's focus on internet infrastructure data, Validin is used for: - Querying historical and current DNS records - Investigating IP address and domain relationships - Mapping internet infrastructure for threat research - Supporting passive DNS lookups and pivot analysis The community platform serves as the access point for users to interact with Validin's internet intelligence dataset, which is commonly used in threat hunting, incident response, and adversary infrastructure tracking workflows. Access is provided via a web application at app.validin.com, with account registration open to users with professional email addresses. The platform includes standard account management features such as password recovery and a "remember me" option.