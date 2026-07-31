koat Platform Description

koat Platform is an open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform designed for contextual analysis across multiple external data sources. It ingests data from social media, news, and open sources in near real-time, then processes and enriches that data with classification, sentiment analysis, and intent signals to produce actionable intelligence. The platform is organized around four primary functional components: - Helm (Dashboard): A centralized monitoring environment that visualizes narrative movement, risk trends, and historical context. It includes entity extraction, influence tracking, image and meme analysis with OCR, and multilingual narrative analysis across text and audio. - Scout (AI Assistant): A conversational interface that allows analysts to query live data, test hypotheses, and generate intelligence summaries using prompt-based interaction, supporting both tactical and strategic workflows. - Investigator Mode (Link Analysis): An interactive graph-based tool for mapping relationships between actors, narratives, risk events, and amplification patterns to identify coordination, impersonation, and influence attribution. - Smart Reports and Alerts: Automated report and alert generation with built-in risk scoring, confidence indicators, and contextual summaries. Reports are configurable for use cases including brand risk, cyber threat intelligence, and investigations. The platform supports multimodal and multilingual analysis, including OCR and speech-to-text capabilities for processing images, video, and audio content. Data ingested is deduplicated, cleaned, and enriched before analysis. koat integrates with enterprise security systems via an API-first and MCP-enabled architecture, with explicit support for SIEM and SOAR platforms. Intelligence outputs can be distributed through dashboards, alerts, reports, and direct API or system integrations.