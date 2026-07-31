OSINT platform for contextual intelligence analysis across multi-source data.
OSINT platform for contextual intelligence analysis across multi-source data.
koat Platform is an open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform designed for contextual analysis across multiple external data sources. It ingests data from social media, news, and open sources in near real-time, then processes and enriches that data with classification, sentiment analysis, and intent signals to produce actionable intelligence. The platform is organized around four primary functional components: - Helm (Dashboard): A centralized monitoring environment that visualizes narrative movement, risk trends, and historical context. It includes entity extraction, influence tracking, image and meme analysis with OCR, and multilingual narrative analysis across text and audio. - Scout (AI Assistant): A conversational interface that allows analysts to query live data, test hypotheses, and generate intelligence summaries using prompt-based interaction, supporting both tactical and strategic workflows. - Investigator Mode (Link Analysis): An interactive graph-based tool for mapping relationships between actors, narratives, risk events, and amplification patterns to identify coordination, impersonation, and influence attribution. - Smart Reports and Alerts: Automated report and alert generation with built-in risk scoring, confidence indicators, and contextual summaries. Reports are configurable for use cases including brand risk, cyber threat intelligence, and investigations. The platform supports multimodal and multilingual analysis, including OCR and speech-to-text capabilities for processing images, video, and audio content. Data ingested is deduplicated, cleaned, and enriched before analysis. koat integrates with enterprise security systems via an API-first and MCP-enabled architecture, with explicit support for SIEM and SOAR platforms. Intelligence outputs can be distributed through dashboards, alerts, reports, and direct API or system integrations.
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koat Platform is OSINT platform for contextual intelligence analysis across multi-source data, developed by koat.ai. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis.
koat Platform offers the following core capabilities:
koat Platform integrates natively with SIEM, SOAR, AWS, AZURE, DARK WEB, CTI FEEDS. Integration support lets security teams connect koat Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
koat Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
koat Platform is built for security teams handling Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Actors. It supports workflows including real-time ingestion from social, news, and open sources, sentiment analysis and intent signal classification, helm dashboard for narrative and risk trend visualization. Teams typically adopt koat Platform when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/koat-platform
koat Platform is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://koat.ai/platform or contact koat.ai directly.
Popular alternatives to koat Platform include:
Compare all koat Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/koat-platform
koat Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Osint, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Actors, Social Media. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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