Top picks: Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Ninja Signal, Cypho — plus 45 more compared.Threat & Vulnerability Management
Evaluating Houdin.io alternatives comes down to matching Threat & Vulnerability Management capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Houdin.io is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool developed by Houdin.io. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Ninja Signal, Cypho, Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Cybermerc Aushield Defend. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Houdin.io, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Shares 4 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed
Threat intel service focused on adversary attribution and monitoring
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Mobile-focused threat intelligence portal for detecting and analyzing mobile threats.
Shares 3 capabilities with Houdin.io: Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Cyber Threat Intelligence
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Threat intel service focused on adversary attribution and monitoring
Mobile-focused threat intelligence portal for detecting and analyzing mobile threats.
Converts unstructured OSINT & darknet signals into structured STIX 2.1 threat intelligence
AI-powered platform for street-level physical threat intel for corp security.
Adversary-generated threat intelligence platform for attack surface visibility.
Phishing threat intel platform detecting phishing URLs, kits & brand impersonation.
Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for DNS & IP threat research.
A threat intelligence platform monitoring threat actors targeting non-human identities
Threat intel platform for discovering cybercrime on encrypted chat networks
Automated threat intel service with IoC search, feeds, and SIEM/SOAR integrations.
Internet infrastructure intelligence platform for adversary detection & response.
OpenTAXII config enabling TAXII-based threat intel sharing with MISP.
Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights
Threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights from global sources
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for threat monitoring & analysis
AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response
Threat intelligence platform providing messaging threat data via API
Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
Anonymous ICS threat intel sharing platform for collective defense
Predictive cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence services
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Automotive-focused threat intelligence platform with dark web monitoring
SaaS platform for threat-informed defense using adversary tradecraft analysis
AI-driven scam detection via victim emulation in peer-to-peer conversations
Visual link analysis platform for OSINT and threat investigations
AI-powered maritime-specific cyber threat intelligence for shipping companies.
AI-driven tool mapping threat intelligence to org-specific risk landscapes.
Threat intel firm identifying human actors behind cyber threats.
Healthcare-specific cyber threat intelligence & situational awareness platform.
Threat intel & TPRM platform detecting adversary intent before exploitation.
OSINT platform for contextual intelligence analysis across multi-source data.
ThreatNote is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time updates on emerging cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and attack vectors to help organizations enhance their security posture.
ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking threat actor intelligence data from public repositories and user contributions.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Houdin.io.
The most popular alternatives to Houdin.io include Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, Ninja Signal, Cypho, Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence, and Cybermerc Aushield Defend. These Threat Intel Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Houdin.io listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intel Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Houdin.io is a commercial Threat Intel Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Houdin.io is a Threat Intel Platforms tool within the broader Threat & Vulnerability Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intel platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.