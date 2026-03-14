Houdin.io Description

Houdin is a cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform that provides AI-powered metasearch capabilities for cyberdefense teams. The platform enables analysts to query multiple threat intelligence sources simultaneously through a single interface, returning enriched context on indicators of compromise (IOCs) such as domains, URLs, IP addresses, and file hashes. Core capabilities include: - CTI Enrichment: Aggregates data from 35+ preconfigured threat intelligence sources in a single query, eliminating the need to manually check multiple platforms. - AI-Powered Analysis: Uses a proprietary AI engine called MesmerAI to synthesize raw threat data into actionable intelligence, including sandbox behavioral analysis, verdict generation, and interactive threat reports. - SOAR & AI Agent Integration: Provides API access for SOAR platform integration and supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable AI agent-based alert triage workflows. This allows automated scoring and IOC management within internal threat intelligence platforms (TIPs). Houdin offers three pricing tiers: a free plan with access to 5 public CTI scanners and no access to MesmerAI; a Pro plan with 15+ scanners, MesmerAI, and up to 3,000 monthly scans; and an Enterprise plan with custom MesmerAI configurations, 35+ scanners, bespoke scanner development, and unlimited quotas. The platform emphasizes zero AI data retention as a privacy feature. Target users include security operations and threat intelligence teams seeking to accelerate IOC triage and threat context assembly.