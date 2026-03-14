AI Cyber Threat Intelligence
AI Cyber Threat Intelligence
Houdin is a cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform that provides AI-powered metasearch capabilities for cyberdefense teams. The platform enables analysts to query multiple threat intelligence sources simultaneously through a single interface, returning enriched context on indicators of compromise (IOCs) such as domains, URLs, IP addresses, and file hashes. Core capabilities include: - CTI Enrichment: Aggregates data from 35+ preconfigured threat intelligence sources in a single query, eliminating the need to manually check multiple platforms. - AI-Powered Analysis: Uses a proprietary AI engine called MesmerAI to synthesize raw threat data into actionable intelligence, including sandbox behavioral analysis, verdict generation, and interactive threat reports. - SOAR & AI Agent Integration: Provides API access for SOAR platform integration and supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to enable AI agent-based alert triage workflows. This allows automated scoring and IOC management within internal threat intelligence platforms (TIPs). Houdin offers three pricing tiers: a free plan with access to 5 public CTI scanners and no access to MesmerAI; a Pro plan with 15+ scanners, MesmerAI, and up to 3,000 monthly scans; and an Enterprise plan with custom MesmerAI configurations, 35+ scanners, bespoke scanner development, and unlimited quotas. The platform emphasizes zero AI data retention as a privacy feature. Target users include security operations and threat intelligence teams seeking to accelerate IOC triage and threat context assembly.
Common questions about Houdin.io including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Houdin.io is AI Cyber Threat Intelligence, developed by Houdin.io. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Research.
Houdin.io offers the following core capabilities:
Houdin.io integrates natively with Google Threat Intelligence, VirusTotal, AbuseIPDB, URLScan, AlienVault OTX, Recorded Future Triage, ThreatFox, MISP, Jira, CrowdStrike, Google Security Operations, Sekoia, Microsoft Sentinel, ServiceNow, Hybrid Analysis and 8 more. Integration support lets security teams connect Houdin.io to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Houdin.io is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to enterprise, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Houdin.io is built for security teams handling Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Threat Feed. It supports workflows including real-time threat intelligence, agentic threat analysis, interactive graph-based investigation canvas. Teams typically adopt Houdin.io when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/houdinio
Houdin.io is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://app.houdin.io/ or contact Houdin.io directly.
Popular alternatives to Houdin.io include:
Compare all Houdin.io alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/houdinio
Houdin.io is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis, Threat Research, Threat Feed, Agentic AI Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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