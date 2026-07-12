Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors.
Loginsoft Cytellite Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence search platform that enables users to query and explore data related to IP addresses, domains, vulnerabilities (CVEs), and threat actors. The platform is built around a real-time query engine that allows users to search for malicious IPs, active exploitation activity, and vulnerability-related threat data using natural language-style queries or structured query syntax. Key capabilities include: - Searching for IPs actively exploiting specific CVEs within defined time windows (e.g., last 24 or 48 hours) - Filtering malicious IP data by geographic origin (e.g., country-level filtering) - Tracking trending vulnerabilities and exploring associated exploitation activity - Querying threat actor information alongside IP and domain data - Accessing a query syntax documentation system for constructing advanced searches The platform surfaces trending CVEs and allows users to explore associated IPs directly from the interface. Example queries shown on the platform include lookups for IPs exploiting specific CVEs such as CVE-2025-31324, CVE-2025-32432, CVE-2024-47176, CVE-2023-4966, and others. Cytellite is oriented toward security analysts and researchers who need to quickly identify active exploitation sources, correlate threat activity with known vulnerabilities, and investigate IP or domain reputation in near real-time.
Common questions about Cytellite Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cytellite Threat Intelligence is Real-time threat intel search for IPs, domains, CVEs, and threat actors, developed by Loginsoft. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, CVE, IP Address.
Cytellite Threat Intelligence offers the following core capabilities:
Cytellite Threat Intelligence is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Cytellite Threat Intelligence is built for security teams handling Cyber Threat Intelligence, CVE, IP Address, Threat Actors. It supports workflows including real-time query engine for threat intelligence searches, ip reputation and malicious ip lookup, cve-based exploitation activity search. Teams typically adopt Cytellite Threat Intelligence when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cytellite-threat-intelligence
Cytellite Threat Intelligence is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://cti.loginsoft.com/ or contact Loginsoft directly.
Popular alternatives to Cytellite Threat Intelligence include:
Compare all Cytellite Threat Intelligence alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/cytellite-threat-intelligence
Cytellite Threat Intelligence is for security teams and organizations that need Cyber Threat Intelligence, CVE, IP Address, Threat Actors, Vulnerability Intelligence. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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