Cytellite Threat Intelligence Description

Loginsoft Cytellite Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence search platform that enables users to query and explore data related to IP addresses, domains, vulnerabilities (CVEs), and threat actors. The platform is built around a real-time query engine that allows users to search for malicious IPs, active exploitation activity, and vulnerability-related threat data using natural language-style queries or structured query syntax. Key capabilities include: - Searching for IPs actively exploiting specific CVEs within defined time windows (e.g., last 24 or 48 hours) - Filtering malicious IP data by geographic origin (e.g., country-level filtering) - Tracking trending vulnerabilities and exploring associated exploitation activity - Querying threat actor information alongside IP and domain data - Accessing a query syntax documentation system for constructing advanced searches The platform surfaces trending CVEs and allows users to explore associated IPs directly from the interface. Example queries shown on the platform include lookups for IPs exploiting specific CVEs such as CVE-2025-31324, CVE-2025-32432, CVE-2024-47176, CVE-2023-4966, and others. Cytellite is oriented toward security analysts and researchers who need to quickly identify active exploitation sources, correlate threat activity with known vulnerabilities, and investigate IP or domain reputation in near real-time.