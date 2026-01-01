Top picks: RunSybil, PanoptesOne, High-Value Targeting — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating SafeHill SecureIQ alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SafeHill SecureIQ is a commercial Exposure Management tool developed by SafeHill. Security professionals most commonly compare it with RunSybil, PanoptesOne, High-Value Targeting, ditno Threat Exposure, and Balbix Vulnerability Management. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SafeHill SecureIQ, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-driven continuous attack surface assessment and validation platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with SafeHill SecureIQ: Cloud Native, Attack Paths, Continuous Testing, DAST +2 more
EU-hosted platform unifying internal audits, EASM, and AI risk intel for SMEs.
Shares 3 capabilities with SafeHill SecureIQ: Attack Paths, Active Directory, Vulnerability Prioritization
Risk-based vuln mgmt focusing on identifying & prioritizing high-value targets
Shares 3 capabilities with SafeHill SecureIQ: Attack Paths, Active Directory, Vulnerability Prioritization
Network attack path analysis tool mapping vuln exploitation paths to critical assets.
Shares 3 capabilities with SafeHill SecureIQ: Attack Paths, Misconfiguration, Vulnerability Prioritization
AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation
AI-driven platform that prioritizes cyber exposures by financial impact.
Shares 3 capabilities with SafeHill SecureIQ: Threat Analysis, Misconfiguration, Vulnerability Prioritization
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
AI-powered CTEM & EASM platform for website vulnerability scanning.
AI-driven continuous attack surface assessment and validation platform.
EU-hosted platform unifying internal audits, EASM, and AI risk intel for SMEs.
Risk-based vuln mgmt focusing on identifying & prioritizing high-value targets
Network attack path analysis tool mapping vuln exploitation paths to critical assets.
AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation
AI-driven platform that prioritizes cyber exposures by financial impact.
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
AI-powered CTEM & EASM platform for website vulnerability scanning.
Managed service for continuous vulnerability detection and response with AI
AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt
Unified platform combining DSPM, EASM, attack path analysis, and AI.
AI-driven CTEM suite covering EASM, internal exposure, and auto red teaming.
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization
AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
AI-powered security officer for CTEM platforms providing threat insights
Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management
Autonomous CTEM platform for managing exposure risk with AI agents
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities
AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & prioritization
AI-driven CTEM platform for exposure, GRC, and unified risk management.
CTEM platform that prioritizes cyber risks using threat intel & business context.
CTEM execution platform unifying asset, vuln, and control data for exposure mgmt.
Automates Zero Trust maturity assessment, prioritization & reporting.
Exposure assessment platform for safe remediation of misconfigs and vulns.
Proactive cyber risk exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & mitigation
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & remediating exposures
CTEM platform combining pentesting, DAST, and attack surface mapping
AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Platform for continuous attack surface monitoring and vulnerability remediation
Automates security tool stack optimization based on threat profiles
Automated CTEM platform with AI-based attack simulation and risk quantification
AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack.
MSP-focused risk validation platform combining vuln scanning & automated pentesting.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Attack surface visibility and vulnerability management platform
Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing
Exposure mgmt platform combining EASM, PTaaS, VAPT, BAS & VPT capabilities
Platform for exposure assessment, asset inventory, and vulnerability mgmt.
Hybrid exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & risk prioritization
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Platform for unified exposure mgmt across IT assets and security tools
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security
Vulnerability and compliance management platform with real-time risk scoring
AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for IT/OT/IoT asset visibility & risk mgmt
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SafeHill SecureIQ.
The most popular alternatives to SafeHill SecureIQ include RunSybil, PanoptesOne, High-Value Targeting, ditno Threat Exposure, and Balbix Vulnerability Management. These Exposure Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SafeHill SecureIQ listed on CybersecTools, all within the Exposure Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SafeHill SecureIQ is a commercial Exposure Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SafeHill SecureIQ is a Exposure Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for exposure management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.